Move over Microsoft, HP OmniBook Ultra Flip suddenly looks like the AI PC to beat

Quick Summary HP reveals the OmniBook Ultra Flip, its first 2-in-1 AI PC laptop, to take on the Microsoft Surface Pro 11. The HP can be positioned as laptop, tablet, or in tent/stand modes for ultimate versatility. The OmniBook Ultra Flip leverages Intel's latest Ultra Series 2 platform, which rivals Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite, offering AI features and the promise of extended battery life too.

It's been quite the year for Windows PCs. I can't remember the last time there was a proper buzz around the best new laptops – but with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite platform having dropped and still causing waves in the market, it's been a positive change akin to when Apple's best MacBooks moved over to its own M-series.

HP had already released a Qualcomm-equipped model this year (in the EliteBook series), but now it's revealed an all-new stunner, the OmniBook Ultra Flip, adding a twist to its line-up – as the first 2-in-1 AI PC in the company's range. It's a core strength of HP's design history, brought right up to date with AI extras here.

HP has deployed Intel's latest Core Ultra Series 2 platform for the task – that's Intel's direct Qualcomm rival, offering AI smarts and extended battery life to put it in contention – giving the OmniBook Ultra Flip serious innards to complement its stunning exterior and practical design.

The real win regarding the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip's design is that it can be used as a laptop, or you can fold it back on itself and use it as a tablet – with a stylus if you wish – or prop it up for a hands-on presentation minus the keyboard in its tent or stand positions. Microsoft's Surface Pro 11, by comparison, is effectively a tablet with clip-on keyboard/cover accessory and higher price – so HP has really brought the fight with this latest design.

There's plenty more to like about the specification, too, from the 14-inch OLED display with 3K resolution, to the super-resolute 9-megapixel AI camera, to the finessed design that stands apart from its competition – I think HP's sharp, angular visuals are distinctive in a market largely full of same-same style kit. It's also made from 90% recycled materials.

Of course, there have been a lot of AI PCs announced in recent months, beyond just Microsoft's offerings. From Lenovo to Asus to Acer and more. Each has its own strengths, with battery life being strong in this category – the OmniBook Ultra Flip reckons it can hit 20 hours of video playback on a charge – but it's HP's multi-faceted design that really sets this laptop apart as something new and exciting in this space.

So what about pricing? The OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 costs $1,449.99 (by conversion that's £1,088 / AU$2,130 – official regional pricing is forthcoming) and is on sale right now.