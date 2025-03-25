Google's Pixel 9 flagship is at its lowest price ever – on Amazon right now
Yours for a mere £649
You can keep up with all the best Amazon Spring Deal Days offers over on our live blog, but some deals are so good that we have to highlight them separately – and that's the case with this Google Pixel 9 discount, which gets you the phone and a case for £649 (rather than the normal bundled asking price of £833.99).
Not only do you get one of the best phones currently on the market, you also get something to keep it safe from knocks and drops – an included case – with a choice of colours available too. It's an overall saving of more than £180 – which we've checked is its lowest-ever price this bundle has been sold for on Amazon.
Of the current flagship phones that Google offers, it could be argued that the most appealing of the bunch is the Pixel 9, because of the way it balances price and performance. You get a speedy G4 Tensor chip, a fine 6.3-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and all that Gemini AI goodness too.
If you're not sure if this is the right phone for you, our Google Pixel 9 review should enlighten you: we highlighted its "premium feel", its "boosted display", a "clean" software experience", and a camera setup that "shines as one of the best out there" – so there are a lot of points to put down in the positives column.
Investing in a Google Pixel 9 also means you get a pile of Gemini AI upgrades. You can hold natural voice conversations with the AI bot, and get help with anything you're looking up on the web. It's a significant step up from the Google Assistant bot that Gemini is replacing, and really enhances Android's abilities.
Then you've got all the usual phone features you would expect from a flagship Android phone, including IP68 water and dust resistance, battery life that lasts all day and more, plus wireless charging. It's a superb all-round package – and it's topped off with the classic Pixel phone look, that's complete with that raised rear camera bar.
Throw in that case and the significant discount, and there are even more reasons to pick up the Pixel 9 as part of the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. There are plenty more deals to be found over on our Amazon Spring Deal Days live blog, too, from Tech to Home and Active – all of T3's key topics.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This beastly JBL speaker is cheaper than ever before on Amazon
The JBL Charge 5 is a beast
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
My favourite arcade machine of all-time is down to its lowest price ever
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Amazon's spring sale – including Star Wars
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Quick! This stunning Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker is $200 off, but it'll be gone tomorrow!
The Beolit 20 is one third off right now
By Sam Cross Published
-
This monster 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is less than half price for Cyber Monday – that's crazy!
You can get $1,700 off the Samsung Class S84D OLED at Best Buy right now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I love this mini retro games console and this big deal makes it the ideal Christmas present
The NeoGeo Mini is a superb buy with £15 off – comes with 40 games and its own screen
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung's latest iPad rival just dropped to its lowest-ever price in great Black Friday deal
You’re running out of time to save money on a new tablet
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
Samsung's 5-star style TV has fallen to a record-low price – it's my dream TV
The Frame doubles up as a piece of artwork when you aren't using it
By Yasmine Crossland Last updated
-
This hidden Atari retro games console deal is the best I've seen – and it's from an unlikely source
The Atari GameStation Pro includes more than 200 classic games
By Rik Henderson Published