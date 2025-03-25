You can keep up with all the best Amazon Spring Deal Days offers over on our live blog, but some deals are so good that we have to highlight them separately – and that's the case with this Google Pixel 9 discount, which gets you the phone and a case for £649 (rather than the normal bundled asking price of £833.99).

Not only do you get one of the best phones currently on the market, you also get something to keep it safe from knocks and drops – an included case – with a choice of colours available too. It's an overall saving of more than £180 – which we've checked is its lowest-ever price this bundle has been sold for on Amazon.

Google Pixel 9: was £839.99 now £649 at Amazon Of the current flagship phones that Google offers, it could be argued that the most appealing of the bunch is the Pixel 9, because of the way it balances price and performance. You get a speedy G4 Tensor chip, a fine 6.3-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and all that Gemini AI goodness too.

If you're not sure if this is the right phone for you, our Google Pixel 9 review should enlighten you: we highlighted its "premium feel", its "boosted display", a "clean" software experience", and a camera setup that "shines as one of the best out there" – so there are a lot of points to put down in the positives column.

Investing in a Google Pixel 9 also means you get a pile of Gemini AI upgrades. You can hold natural voice conversations with the AI bot, and get help with anything you're looking up on the web. It's a significant step up from the Google Assistant bot that Gemini is replacing, and really enhances Android's abilities.

Then you've got all the usual phone features you would expect from a flagship Android phone, including IP68 water and dust resistance, battery life that lasts all day and more, plus wireless charging. It's a superb all-round package – and it's topped off with the classic Pixel phone look, that's complete with that raised rear camera bar.

Throw in that case and the significant discount, and there are even more reasons to pick up the Pixel 9 as part of the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. There are plenty more deals to be found over on our Amazon Spring Deal Days live blog, too, from Tech to Home and Active – all of T3's key topics.