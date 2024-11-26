Apple's 5-star MacBook has never been cheaper – and it's our laptop award-winner of 2024

I've spent more than the last week writing about the best Black Friday deals – and that's what this week is further dedicated to – because this year there are just so many great offers ahead of the official sale weekend. Some have been genuine surprises, too, including this great deal from Apple.

Check out the Apple MacBook Air M3 13-inch deal at Argos

This one's a great addition to my best Argos Black Friday sales live blog, as it's rare to see Apple products drop in price – especially the best MacBooks. But here we are, in 2024, and a current edition of the Air has dropped to a tasty price low – it's far cheaper than buying from Apple direct too.

Apple MacBook Air M3 2024: was £1,099 now £849 at Argos The latest 13-inch version of Apple's super-popular laptop delivers the M3 processor for silent and powerful use – as there's no fan to distract you. It offers brilliant battery life, too, which makes it a superb workhorse – whether for work, play or both.

I use the MacBook Air every single day – albeit a marginally older model than the one in this deal – and it's hands-down one of the best and most proficient products that I own. I own a personal one in addition to my work laptop – as it's easily the best laptop for most people in my view.

It's also an award-winning laptop – netting the T3 Awards 2024 trophy for being a standout winner. That it's dropped so significantly in price only a matter of months after going on sale is unusual – but, hey, take the benefit if you've been waiting to buy a new one! If I was in need, I'd be snapping up this deal, that's for sure.

In my MacBook Air 2024 review I called the laptop a "lightweight heavyweight" – a machine that's "silent, powerful, long-lasting and, ultimately, hard to fault". You can see why it won T3's Platinum Award badge and full-on 5-stars as a result.

I've been following the pricing of the M4 MacBook Air on the price-tracker site, CamelCamelCamel, which admittedly uses Amazon pricing, but it's a good gauge of what's what. Amazon, incidentally, offers the same deal – which is £50 less than the week prior – if Argos isn't your go-to preference. You can choose your colour preference too, which might further sweeten this already sweet deal.