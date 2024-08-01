iPhone 16 Pro could be the best-looking iPhone yet

Quick Summary The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to drop the current blue colour option for a more desert-hued colour. Rumours suggest it will be bronze or rose gold.

Back in February, leaked renders purporting to be the iPhone 16 Pro showed two new shades: "desert titanium" and "titanium gray". They also suggested that the current blue model would be replaced. A new report corroborates that.

This time around the leaker is Fixed Focus Digital on Chinese social network Weibo, as reported by MacRumors. According to the leaker there's a new iPhone 16 Pro Max colour that resembles a "bronze hue" – which fits the description of "desert titanium".

That sounds at odds with another recent Chinese leak that suggested the Pro and Pro Max were getting a rose or rose gold colour. But it's possible that the colours described in the different leaks are the same, but that it looks different under different kinds of lighting.

Why the iPhone 16 Pros could be the best-looking iPhones ever

The rumour mill appears to be agreeing on four iPhone 16 colours: a near-black, a light silver, a grey-ish titanium and this rose or bronze option. And an earlier rumour from March this year claimed that Apple was working on an improved finish for its titanium iPhones.

The report suggested that the new finish would be much glossier than the current titanium, delivering the same kind of shiny finish as the stainless steel iPhones of old but with the extra scratch resistance of the tougher titanium.

The reveal of the new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is closer than you might think: Apple usually unveils its iPhones in the middle of September, which I keep thinking is ages away but is only a few weeks from now. It's going to be an interesting few weeks for flagship phones, because before Apple unveils its latest models we've got the Pixel 9 launch from Google on the 13th of August.

