These five-star Beats offer premium sound and comfort, and they’re 50% off for Prime

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is in full swing with bargains across the board, including tech, homeware, wearables, drones, and also headphones.

If you could do with an upgrade, then this Beats deal is too good to miss. You can currently pick up the Beats Powerbeats Pro headphones for just £135 instead of £269.95 – that’s a whopping 50% off and the cheapest these headphones have ever been.

What’s so good about the Powerbeats Pro? Their hook design makes them incredibly comfy (and secure for you workout warriors), they deliver punchy bass that will get you pumped, and nine hours of listening time on a single charge.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was £269.95 now £135 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro are an amazing pair of workout buds that sit securely on your ears, so you can worry about the important things (e.g., your run, cycle or gym workout) and not whether the headphones would survive the session. Grab them for 50% off now in this Prime Exclusive Deal – offer ends soon!

There's also dual audio controls on each earbud for music/call/volume control; a small detail, but one that makes using them far easier. While they don't have active noise cancellation (ANC), however, thanks to the buds sitting in the ear canal, they will block out a significant amount of noise. If ANC is a deal breaker, you can always check out their successor, the Powerbeats Pro 2, which are also on offer.