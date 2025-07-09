The most comfortable headphones ever hit their lowest price ever for Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day sale is in full swing with some excellent deals across a number of categories, from headphones and phones, to laptops and tablets. Some of the savings this year are as good as Black Friday sales were in November last year, and some are in fact better.

The Sonos Ace headphones, which were announced back in May 2024, fall into the latter bucket, hitting their lowest ever price at £269 compared to their normal £449. It's a huge saving for some of the best headphones on the market.

Save 44% Sonos Ace: was £449 now £252.50 at Amazon The Sonos Ace headphones deliver superb sound performance and great noise cancellation, but most of all, they are some of the most comfortable over-ears around. This deal makes them an absolute steal.

Like most of Sonos' speakers, the Sonos Ace headphones come in black and white colour options, and both models benefit from the deal. They are some of the most comfortable headphones I have ever had the pleasure of putting on, and my over-ears of choice when I am travelling long-haul.

Their sound performance is excellent, and the active noise cancellation is brilliant too, blocking out all of the extra noise from travelling or commuting that gets in the way of enjoying your tunes. There's an Aware mode you can turn on if you want to hear what is happening around you too, however, like many noise-cancellation headphones.

The Sonos Ace headphones have an extra trick up their sleeve compared to other headphones in the market, too, with a feature called TV Audio Swap. This allows you to transfer the audio from your TV to your headphones and vice versa if you have a Sonos soundbar like the Sonos Arc Ultra or the Sonos Beam (Gen 2).

The Sonos Ace headphones have 30 hours of battery life with ANC on, and you'll get three hours of battery life from three minutes of charge. There are some excellent over-ear headphones around, and the Sonos Ace is definitely one of them. This deal is hard to pass up, especially if you are part of the Sonos system.