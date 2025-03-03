Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are ready to go, according to latest leak
If you're thinking about buying the XM5s, make sure you get a really good deal
Quick Summary
More official documents have leaked, this time revealing the colours you'll be able to buy the WH-1000XM6 in.
A mid-year launch looks most likely.
If you're thinking of buying Sony's five-star WH-1000XM5 headphones, it's time to haggle – their successors, the WH-1000XM6 ANC over-ears, are reportedly being prepared for launch.
The eagle-eyed Walkman Blog has spotted multiple regulatory filings for Sony's new flagship 'phones, which usually means a launch isn't too far away.
The latest documents, which appear to be from importers who'll be distributing them, indicate that there will be three colours: – black, platinum silver and midnight blue. The current XM5 model comes in four colours – black, platinum silver, midnight blue and smoky pink – although the pink option wasn't part of the original launch.
As we reported earlier this year, previously discovered regulatory filings include images, and they suggested that there's been a redesign. The earpads look different and appear to be detachable, and there are some details of the WH-1000XM6 specifications too.
Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones: key features
The FCC filing says that the headphones have fast charging and 30mm drivers, the same size as the current model, and the Bluetooth version is 5.3 (BR/EDR/LE), which suggests that there may be support for LE Audio this time around.
There's a different antenna – an "Inverted-F" rather than the "chip" antenna of the XM5s – and the Bluetooth testing software is the same as before, which the Walkman Blog says could indicate another MediaTek system-on-a-chip inside.
What we don't know yet is when the XM6 will launch. The FCC filing has a confidentiality deadline of July 2025, but that doesn't necessarily mean the launch will be that far away. The latest leak is apparently based on import documents, which could mean the new headphones will be here sooner than previously expected.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
We also don't know how the new Sonys will sound, but given the XM5's stellar performance – we rate them among the very best headphones you can buy – they shouldn't disappoint.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Sony Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) review: a dynamic and bright beamer
Sony’s projector keeps pace with the competition by adding some important new features
By Stephen Withers Published
-
Sony adds peace of mind to its OLED displays
Sony promises you won't get burned if you buy its InZone OLED monitors
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Sony's binning Blu-ray, but that won't cut your home cinema choices
Sony is shutting down Blu-ray disc production, but it's not as bad as some have reported
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones could be on their way, and may have fixed last-gen's biggest problem
Official filings show a Bluetooth boost and what looks like a significant design change
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Sony’s next-gen affordable earbuds have leaked, and the difference is clear
The successor to the Sony WF-C700N has turned up in an official database with a very un-Sony design
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
PS Portal gets a stealthy upgrade, now I'm finally going to have to buy one
The handheld now comes in a stunning black
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Sony XYN Headset could be an Apple Vision Pro killer, but only for a select few
A new mixed reality headset is coming from Sony
By John McCann Published
-
Sony ULT Field 1 review: a new contender on durability
Sony's rugged little speaker makes a good impression
By Max Freeman-Mills Published