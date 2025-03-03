Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are ready to go, according to latest leak

If you're thinking about buying the XM5s, make sure you get a really good deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 review
(Image credit: Sony)
Carrie Marshall
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

More official documents have leaked, this time revealing the colours you'll be able to buy the WH-1000XM6 in.

A mid-year launch looks most likely.

If you're thinking of buying Sony's five-star WH-1000XM5 headphones, it's time to haggle – their successors, the WH-1000XM6 ANC over-ears, are reportedly being prepared for launch.

The eagle-eyed Walkman Blog has spotted multiple regulatory filings for Sony's new flagship 'phones, which usually means a launch isn't too far away.

The latest documents, which appear to be from importers who'll be distributing them, indicate that there will be three colours: – black, platinum silver and midnight blue. The current XM5 model comes in four colours – black, platinum silver, midnight blue and smoky pink – although the pink option wasn't part of the original launch.

As we reported earlier this year, previously discovered regulatory filings include images, and they suggested that there's been a redesign. The earpads look different and appear to be detachable, and there are some details of the WH-1000XM6 specifications too.

FCC filing image of Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones: key features

The FCC filing says that the headphones have fast charging and 30mm drivers, the same size as the current model, and the Bluetooth version is 5.3 (BR/EDR/LE), which suggests that there may be support for LE Audio this time around.

There's a different antenna – an "Inverted-F" rather than the "chip" antenna of the XM5s – and the Bluetooth testing software is the same as before, which the Walkman Blog says could indicate another MediaTek system-on-a-chip inside.

What we don't know yet is when the XM6 will launch. The FCC filing has a confidentiality deadline of July 2025, but that doesn't necessarily mean the launch will be that far away. The latest leak is apparently based on import documents, which could mean the new headphones will be here sooner than previously expected.

We also don't know how the new Sonys will sound, but given the XM5's stellar performance – we rate them among the very best headphones you can buy – they shouldn't disappoint.

TOPICS
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸