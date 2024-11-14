Some of my favourite bargain headphones are even cheaper in killer Black Friday deal

It's that time of year again. The leaves turn brown, the mercury drops and the best Black Friday deals start to dominate your screens.
It's not hard to see why – these events are packed with unbelievable bargains, which you won't find any other time of the year. That's exactly what I've stumbled on right now, with a killer pair of Sony headphones for just $79.99.
That's right – Amazon are selling the Sony WH-CH720N headphones with a whopping 47% price slash!
Save $70 on these Sony WH-CH720N headphones right now at Amazon. I've personally used these and can attest to just how good they sound – perfect for most users!
Having been hands-on – or, I suppose, ears-on – with these headphones in the past, I can attest to just how good they are. You'd probably expect that, too. After all, when it comes to sonic performance, Sony are widely regarded among the best of the best.
These are really no different. The audio profile out of the box is strong and balanced, with a middle of the road versatility which will go far for a lot of people.
That's just the start of it though. Sony uses one of the best apps in the business, and that allows you to morph and tweak the sound profile to taste.
You'll find both ANC and Transparency modes on offer here. The ANC is incredibly powerful on this device – if you're looking for headphones to isolate you from the world around you, this is it.
Transparency mode is also good. I did struggle a little with some sounds getting though, but it's certainly a passable option if you need to ensure you're aware of what's happening in your immediate vicinity.
When I reviewed these headphones, I ended up with a feeling of contentment. These sounded good, offered good value and good features. The best? Probably not, but arguably one of the best pairs you'll find in terms of value-for-money. Now, with such a significant discount, it's a total no brainer.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Forget the treadmill – this bodyweight bench workout is the perfect calorie crusher
It's short and sweet, but very sweaty
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I've never been too fussed about smart locks, but this tiny model has changed my mind
The Level Lock+ (Matter) is seriously impressive
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Improve your Wi-Fi with 5-star Netgear kit – now cheaper than ever
This is one of the most powerful home Wi-Fi setups you can have – and it has hit a new low price on Amazon
By Mike Lowe Published
-
I'm desperate to upgrade my action camera – and this DJI model at its lowest ever price is too good to miss!
If you're looking for an on-the-go camera companion, this is a killer deal
By Sam Cross Published
-
Insta360 Black Friday Sale now live: save up to $185 on action cameras and accessories!
Some of the best action cams are much cheaper on Black Friday – but not for long!
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung's fan-favorite earbuds are cheaper than ever on Amazon right now
The Galaxy Buds FE bring with them a superb listening experience at a low price – and that price just got even lower
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Why wait for Black Friday? This massive 75-inch Samsung 4K TV is under $550 right now
The monstrous Samsung DU6950 has more than 26% off in an early Black Friday deal
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Up to $300 off a MacBook Pro M3 in Best Buy's Black Friday sale
Save big on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models before Black Friday at Best Buy
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Amazon's Black Friday sales start earlier than ever – kickoff date announced
Amazon will slash the prices of 1,000s of products for more than a week, with many deals starting already
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The LG OLED TV I wish I owned just fell to its lowest-ever price on Amazon
The LG G4 is hugely discounted on Amazon right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published