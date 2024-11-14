Some of my favourite bargain headphones are even cheaper in killer Black Friday deal

It's that time of year again. The leaves turn brown, the mercury drops and the best Black Friday deals start to dominate your screens.

It's not hard to see why – these events are packed with unbelievable bargains, which you won't find any other time of the year. That's exactly what I've stumbled on right now, with a killer pair of Sony headphones for just $79.99.

That's right – Amazon are selling the Sony WH-CH720N headphones with a whopping 47% price slash!

Having been hands-on – or, I suppose, ears-on – with these headphones in the past, I can attest to just how good they are. You'd probably expect that, too. After all, when it comes to sonic performance, Sony are widely regarded among the best of the best.

These are really no different. The audio profile out of the box is strong and balanced, with a middle of the road versatility which will go far for a lot of people.

That's just the start of it though. Sony uses one of the best apps in the business, and that allows you to morph and tweak the sound profile to taste.

You'll find both ANC and Transparency modes on offer here. The ANC is incredibly powerful on this device – if you're looking for headphones to isolate you from the world around you, this is it.

Transparency mode is also good. I did struggle a little with some sounds getting though, but it's certainly a passable option if you need to ensure you're aware of what's happening in your immediate vicinity.

When I reviewed these headphones, I ended up with a feeling of contentment. These sounded good, offered good value and good features. The best? Probably not, but arguably one of the best pairs you'll find in terms of value-for-money. Now, with such a significant discount, it's a total no brainer.