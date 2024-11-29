I found these stylish Bang & Olufsen headphones for half price – hidden in the Amazon sale

Suggesting something is both hidden and on Amazon – likely to be one of the most clicked on websites this weekend as the Black Friday deals frenzy commences – is bold.
But it's exactly what I've found here. Nestled within the depths of Amazon's later pages – somewhere between the discount clothes horse and the XXL cat food – is a pair of Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones at half price!
Blink and you'll have missed it, but fortunately we've got you covered. You can snag this killer deal right now, paying just £275.53.
Snag these awesome Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX headphones with 50% off at Amazon. They're super stylish, and a great sounding, lightweight pair of cans.
That's a stonkingly good deal. It's no secret that Bang & Olufsen make some of the best luxury audio products out there, offering killer specs and sumptuous looks. They're usually incredibly expensive, though, which is why hunting for a good deal is worthwhile.
When we reviewed them, our tester was thrilled with the battery life, excellent audio quality and the expansive sound settings on offer. In fact, one of the only gripes mentioned was the price. Frankly, that's fair. At retail, these are stupendously expensive headphones, and that can be really tough to justify.
However, when they're brought into this much lower price point, the choice becomes a lot clearer. You'll find 40mm neodymium drivers in these cups, which is perfect for getting a blend of brilliant sound and lightweight design.
You'll also find a hybrid active noise cancellation inside, which should help to keep distractions at bay without completely isolating you. That's something we're seeing more and more in earbuds these days, but it's cool to see it included on headphones like this too.
At this price, it's certainly not a clear cut choice. It's in the same region as the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which are currently down to just £245, too. Still, however you go, you're going to enjoy a good-looking, great-sounding audio experience.
