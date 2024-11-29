Audiophiles can save a fortune on high-end DALI IO-12 headphones – but only for a few days

DALI is a very well-renowned brand when it comes to audio and its premium speakers, amplifiers and headphones are much loved by audiophiles. That's why it's genuinely exciting when Black Friday rolls around and you can get a selection of its high-end products for less.
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones are available in an amazing deal, for example, with a staggering 15% off the usual retail price. And as they are traditionally around the £1,000 mark, that is quite a chunk of change.
The £150 price drop can be found on Richer Sounds and puts the exceptional pair into a more affordable category. However, you'll need to be quick to benefit, the offer only runs until 2 December (Cyber Monday).
The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.
What makes the DALI IO-12 headphones so special?
Sporting Bluetooth 5.2 and support for Qualcomm's near lossless aptX Adaptive wireless technology, the DALI IO-12 headphones are built using the same audio principles as DALI's high-end, full-size speakers.
They use the manufacturer's proprietary Soft Magnetic Compound magnet system with the 50mm driver in each ear that reduces distortion and provide a clean, clear sound.
Those serious about their audio will be thrilled to learn that the over-ears are capable of Hi-Res Audio playback of up to 24Bit / 96kHz, but still come with ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) tech to block out unwanted ambient sounds during listening.
Battery life is also impressive, with a claimed 35 hours available, but the headphones can also double as a passive pair when wired, to enjoy your music completely unaffected by wireless compression or charging levels.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
