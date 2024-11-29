Audiophiles can save a fortune on high-end DALI IO-12 headphones – but only for a few days

Usually £1,000, the IO-12 wireless over-ears have a big discount today

DALI IO-12 headphones deal
DALI is a very well-renowned brand when it comes to audio and its premium speakers, amplifiers and headphones are much loved by audiophiles. That's why it's genuinely exciting when Black Friday rolls around and you can get a selection of its high-end products for less.

The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones are available in an amazing deal, for example, with a staggering 15% off the usual retail price. And as they are traditionally around the £1,000 mark, that is quite a chunk of change.

The £150 price drop can be found on Richer Sounds and puts the exceptional pair into a more affordable category. However, you'll need to be quick to benefit, the offer only runs until 2 December (Cyber Monday).

DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
DALI IO-12 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones: was £999 now £849 at Richer Sounds

The DALI IO-12 wireless headphones really show their audiophile-standard class, with proprietary technology and sublime, real leather construction. They can also double as a high-end passive pair when wired.

What makes the DALI IO-12 headphones so special?

Sporting Bluetooth 5.2 and support for Qualcomm's near lossless aptX Adaptive wireless technology, the DALI IO-12 headphones are built using the same audio principles as DALI's high-end, full-size speakers.

They use the manufacturer's proprietary Soft Magnetic Compound magnet system with the 50mm driver in each ear that reduces distortion and provide a clean, clear sound.

Those serious about their audio will be thrilled to learn that the over-ears are capable of Hi-Res Audio playback of up to 24Bit / 96kHz, but still come with ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) tech to block out unwanted ambient sounds during listening.

Battery life is also impressive, with a claimed 35 hours available, but the headphones can also double as a passive pair when wired, to enjoy your music completely unaffected by wireless compression or charging levels.

