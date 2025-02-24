Apple AirPods Pro 2 just unlocked a powerful health upgrade in the UK – and it could change lives

Apple is rolling out one of the most anticipated updates for its top-of-the-line noise-cancelling headphones in the UK, transforming them into clinical-grade, over-the-counter hearing aids.

Starting today (Monday, 24 February), Apple AirPods Pro 2 users can access the Hearing Aid feature as part of a free software update, making hearing assistance more accessible than ever.

The new feature is designed for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, which affects millions in the UK.

According to the brand, research has shown that untreated hearing loss can lead to increased risks of dementia and social isolation, making Apple’s expansion into hearing health a significant step forward.

The feature is powered by a personalised hearing profile, which is created after taking a Hearing Test that takes about five minutes. Once set up, the AirPods Pro 2 dynamically adjust sounds in real-time, boosting conversations and enhancing environmental awareness.

Unlike traditional hearing aids, this software-driven solution – and the general acceptance of people wearing AirPods during conversations – seamlessly integrates into daily life.

Better still, the personalised profile applies to phone calls, music, movies, and even games, offering a more natural listening experience.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“At Apple, we believe that technology can help people live healthier lives, and we’re delighted to bring the Hearing Aid feature to the UK,” said Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s vice president of Health.

(Image credit: Apple)

How to turn on the Hearing Aid mode

To activate the Hearing Aid feature, you first need to complete a quick Hearing Test using your AirPods Pro 2 and a compatible iPhone or iPad.

This test takes only a few minutes and provides an easy-to-understand summary of your hearing capabilities, including hearing loss levels for each ear and an audiogram.

Once the test is complete, the personalised hearing profile is applied automatically, enabling you to dynamically boost external sounds in real time.

Apple has also built privacy protections into the experience. All hearing data is encrypted, ensuring that only you have access to your results. The results are stored in the Health app, allowing you to track your hearing health over time.

With this update, Apple is offering UK users an end-to-end hearing health experience that includes prevention, awareness, and assistance. Features like Loud Sound Reduction help protect hearing from excessive noise exposure, while the new Hearing Aid feature delivers personalised, real-time sound adjustments.