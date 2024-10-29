Panasonic launches two new camcorders – no, it's not 1999, and yes, I want one!

Quick Summary
Panasonic just launched two new camcorders.
Packed with modern features, these look set to be more than just fuel for the retro-loving fire.
If you're a fan of photography or videography, you'll know just how much the industry has changed over the years. Even in my lifetime, I've seen the tail end of film as the norm, through clunky DSLRs, good DSLRs, the rise of mirrorless cameras and action cameras. Oh, and now the resurgence of film, too. Hipsters can never be stopped.
But that retro-leaning mindset may have just inspired another new product range from Panasonic. That's because the brand has unveiled a pair of new camcorders. No, you're not misreading that.
These old school looking things are no slouches, though. In fact, packed with the latest technology the brand has to offer, they just may be the perfect version of the camcorder we all wanted back in the day.
The HC-VX3 is the most premium of the two. That allows for 4k recording, via a 1/2.5-inch sensor and an f1.8 aperture lens. That can sit as wide as 25mm (in full frame equivalent terms) making it a great pick for wide angle shots.
A whopping 24x optical zoom can also be found, though, ensuring you don't have to be sat on top of your subject. If my GSCE Maths still serves me correctly, that equates to around a 600mm equivalent focal length, which is perfect for things like sporting events and wildlife.
If you're thinking that sounds like a recipe for shaky video footage, don't panic. The team at Panasonic has also built-in a five-axis hybrid optical image stabilisation system, complete with ball OIS to boot.
There's a nifty three-inch touch screen LCD for easy navigation and operation of the device, which a wind shield on the microphone should keep your audio sounding sweet.
Something for a smaller budget
The brand has also launched the HC-V900 model, too. That's limited to Full HD recording, but still offers a broadly similar spec sheet overall. You'll also find a 1/2.5-inch sensor here, sat behind a bright lens with a maximum aperture of f1.8. You'll still find a 24x optical zoom range here, through there's a slightly more narrow 28.9mm equivalent focal length.
Still, beyond the resolution and the slightly narrower field of view, you'll find pretty much everything else paired up on this model. That includes a precision autofocus system, a five-axis hybrid OIS system and that bright three-inch LCD screen.
Priced at £679 and £529 respectively, these certainly aren't only catering to hipsters. That's some serious change, so anyone buying into one will need to be fully invested in the product.
Given the prominence of brilliant mirrorless cameras in the current market – complete with wonderful videography settings – you'll need to seriously love the form factor if you're going to pick up a camcorder over something more versatile.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
