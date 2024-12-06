Insta360 just lit the fuse on its Holiday Sale bonanza with Black Friday-level prices and free gifts

Missed out on those top Black Friday action camera deals? Fear not, as Insta360 just extended its sale into January, keeping the prices at Black Friday level with an extra deal thrown in for you, dear reader.

When you shop the Insta360 Holiday Sale, using the code INRRNM4 at checkout unlocks exclusive gifts tailored to the product you choose. Snag an Invisible Selfie Stick with the X4, X3, X2, and ONE RS or a Carry Case with the GO 3S and GO 3

You can also bag a free Screen Protector with the Ace or Ace Pro or a Spotlight accessory with the Flow. Just add the code at checkout to claim your freebie and level up your Insta360 experience!

Below, we highlighted some of the best action camera deals in the sale. There are plenty more to discover, though! The Insta360 Holiday ale ends on 2 January 2025, so make sure you bring festive joy to your loved ones (and yourself) before then.

Please note that the checkout code only works on the Insta360 website and not on Amazon, so we strongly recommend taking your business straight to te source.

Insta360 X4: was £499.99 now £425.99 at store.insta360.com The X4 is a powerhouse 360° action camera featuring 5.7K video resolution, FlowState stabilisation, and horizon levelling for buttery-smooth footage. It boasts a rugged, waterproof design, AI-powered editing tools, and the iconic Invisible Selfie Stick effect. Ideal for adventurers and creators – and now £74 off!

Insta360 GO 3S - 64GB: was £349.99 now £319.99 at store.insta360.com The Insta360 GO 3S is an ultra-compact action camera designed for hands-free, on-the-go shooting. Weighing just 35g, it records in crisp 4K resolution with FlowState stabilisation for smooth footage. Its magnetic design enables you to mount it anywhere, and the 64GB storage offers ample space for adventures. Save £30!

Insta360 X3: was £459.99 now £319.99 at store.insta360.com The brand's most popular camera to date, X3 takes 360-degree content creation to the next level with 5.7K video recording, dual 1/2-inch 48MP sensors, and 72MP photo capabilities for ultra-detailed footage and stills. It features 8K time-lapse, 4K single-lens mode, and AI editing tools. A large 2.29-inch touchscreen makes framing and reviewing your shots easier than ever. Now £140 off!