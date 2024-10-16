Xbox's next free update will be a genuine game-changer

Quick Summary Xbox will reportedly start to allow players to stream their own purchased games over Xbox Cloud Gaming from November. That opens up the streaming library to 1,000s more titles. You'll likely still need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, however.

Xbox could soon rollout an update that introduces a feature Xbox Series X and Series S players have requested for years. Even Xbox One owners might benefit.

It will reportedly add the ability for players to stream their digitally owned games on their console or other devices, over Xbox Cloud Gaming.

At present, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can stream a curated list of titles over the internet. That works on mobile, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models, select Smart TVs from Samsung, and even Xbox's own consoles. However, this expansion of the service will open up cloud gaming for 1,000s of titles.

You could play any of your purchased games without having to download them, therefore. And on your phone, too.

It is likely to be what was hinted at by Xbox's president, Sarah Bond, when she posted on X that Android phone owners will soon be able to play Xbox games directly through the Xbox app.

That's as a result of a recent court ruling claiming Google's app policies to be unlawful, allowing third-party app stores on Google Play.

Now there's additional proof that Xbox has ambitious plans for its streaming service. As reported by The Verge, a developer has discovered that Microsoft is adding references to "stream your own games" to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Redphx even posted on X a video of his findings: "First look at the 'Stream your own games' feature on xCloud, coming to the service next month," he wrote.

First look at the "Stream your own games" feature on xCloud, coming to the service next month (requires #XboxGamePass Ultimate) pic.twitter.com/OB9gdOTOETOctober 15, 2024

He also suggests that while the service will be available for games you've already bought (and future titles you might add to your library), it'll only be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

We'll find out for sure soon though, with The Verge's Tom Warren, who is somewhat an Xbox expert, claiming that it'll start to roll out to select Xbox Insiders in November.