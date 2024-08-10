Xbox Game Pass gets the best version of one of the best shooters of all time... for free

Quick Summary Doom and Doom II have been remastered (again) and released in a bundle pack on multiple platforms. That include Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, where the collection is available to download for free on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass members are certainly being treated this month. Not only are they getting Mafia: Definitive Edition soon, with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Creatures of Ava also being added to the library recently, but two of the best shooters of all time are now available, too.

What's more, you get them both in a brand-new, enhanced collection.

Doom and Doom II weren't the first FPS games, but effectively kickstarted a whole genre that's still going very strong today. Relatively basic by today's standards (you can't look up nor down) they continue to be regarded as being among the very best.

Now they are available in a bundle with a whole load of extras, including every official add-on and episode, plus an all-new expansion to the adventure, Legacy of Rust.

DOOM & DOOM II | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In addition, you get online, cross-platform deathmatch play and co-op for up to 16 players, community single-player mod support, up to 4K graphics running at 120 frames-per-second on Xbox Series X/S, and newly remixed music.

The game is available now for multiple platforms, including PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but Xbox owners with a supported Xbox Game Pass subscription (ie. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) or PC Game Pass can download the collection right now for free.

It also worth noting that owners of a previous copy of Doom (1993) and/or Doom II can also upgrade to the latest version.

Also announced during the Quakecon 2024 kickoff show was a Doom Anthology set. The physical release contains Doom (1993), Doom II, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition.

You also get a 5-inch replica of the BFG with LEDs and a stand. That will be available on 22 October for all formats.

And finally, a port of Doom SNES will be available from next year. It'll feature 14 new levels and be available in standard and deluxe editions.