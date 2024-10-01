Xbox Game Pass gets one of the best combat games of recent times for free

Quick Summary
Sifu is one of several games being added to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of October.
You can also expect the the roguelike deck-builder Inscryption next week.
With the launch of the new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier last month, quite a few of the monthly game announcements for October are titles already available to Ultimate subscribers. However, there are a few new entrants coming that everyone can enjoy.
Perhaps the most exciting is Sifu, a martial arts adventure with a hugely stylised look and superb combat engine.
Set in China, you play the nameless child of a murdered sifu – a martial arts teacher – who embarks on a quest of revenge against his father's killers.
It is played in third-person and has an interesting game mechanic in that when you die, you are resurrected at the same spot but your character is now visually and physically older. This gives you more powerful moves to better handle the area you struggled with, but also puts a finite amount of time on the clock – you only get a certain amount of resurrections.
The best part of the game is easily its combat, with over 150 kung fu attacks available. And new content has been added since its release in 2022, so there's even more to discover in the latest version of the game.
Sifu will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows on Xbox Game Pass Standard, Ultimate, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC Game Pass from 2 October.
Also to be added to Xbox Game Pass this month is Mad Streets, another combat game but far less serious. It's a multiplayer party game instead, with madcap physics-based brawling and cartoon graphics. That will be available from 7 October.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
And finally, Inscryption is a spooky cross between a roguelike deck-builder and an escape room. There are puzzles to be solved as the story unravels, and it's a fitting addition in the build-up to Halloween.
You can play it across all Game Pass plans from 10 October.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
You can only buy this quirky watch tomorrow – act fast if you want it!
Designed by the artist behind my favourite Mr Jones Watches piece, this is a really cool addition
By Sam Cross Published
-
Microsoft just added a huge free upgrade to CoPilot – has to be heard to be believed
CoPilot Voice brings conversational voice interactions to the AI companion
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Your Xbox gets a neat new trick that could save a lot of time
Updates will finally be a bit easier
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox Game Pass losing huge AAA action game – you only have weeks left to play
Gotham Knights is being removed from the Xbox Game Pass lineup, so play it while you still can
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass Standard will get day one games, just not on day one
More details emerge on the new Xbox Game Pass tier
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
New Xbox consoles with upgraded features coming soon – pre-orders open now
Xbox shakes things up with an expanded console range
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox Game Pass gets the best version of one of the best shooters of all time... for free
Available to download now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Xbox Game Pass members getting hard-hitting open-world remake for free
Crash Bandicoot also joins the fun
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
Xbox Game Pass gets the latest Call of Duty – you can download it right now
Game Pass gets COD
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
100s of Xbox games could soon be yours without needing Game Pass
Xbox allegedly plans to offer Cloud Gaming separately
By Rik Henderson Published