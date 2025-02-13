There are two games coming that'll make my PS5 Pro worthwhile

Quick Summary Sony's February State of Play presentation revealed a few games that are coming with PS5 Pro enhancements. Two stood out the most – Saros from the studio behind the sublime Returnal, and Days Gone Remastered.

Sony streamed its first State of Play presentation of 2025 yesterday and it was jam-packed with game reveals and trailers. Lasting for more than 40 minutes, the video featured plenty of PS5, PSVR2 and even PS4 games. However, it also had a few confirmed to be coming with PS5 Pro enhancements, which was even more important to me.

Even though there are now plenty of games tagged as PS5 Pro Enhanced – more than 100 at last count – new titles need to focus on offering improved experiences when played on Sony's latest hardware. And they need more than just slightly tweaked framerates to help justify the console's considerable price tag.

That's why it was great to learn that some of the biggest new titles will do just that. And, for me, two of them stand out in particular.

One's coming this year, the other next and both now sit on my wishlist. I'm looking forward to them for different reasons, but am optimistic that each will make my PS5 Pro more worthwhile.

Saros - Cinematic Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Saros

The first of the two is Saros, a new rougelite shooter from Housemarque.

We didn't get to see any gameplay as part of its reveal, but I'm excited nonetheless. Returnal is one of the greatest shooters on PS5 today and already pushed the console to its limits, so I can only imagine what the now Sony-owned studio can do with improved hardware.

Considering how many bullets and particle effects appear on screen at the same time in Returnal, especially while running at 60fps, I'm already salivating at the thought of PSSR being utilised for Saros. Who knows, we might get close to 4K-looking visuals at 120fps.

Whatever the enhancements turn out to be, Housemarque's track record (which also includes the superb Resogun and Super Stardust Ultra) means that its latest should be every Pro owner's radar.

It's just a shame we'll have to wait until 2026 to play it.

Days Gone Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Days Gone Remastered

Coming much sooner – on 25 April, in fact – Days Gone Remastered is the much-rumoured PS5 (and PC) upgrade for one of the most underrated open-world games of all time.

In all honesty, I've already completed Days Gone twice – once on PS4 and again on PlayStation 5 when the console first launched, but even though frame rates were expanded for PS5 owners, it has always cried out for a full remaster treatment.

In many ways, this is an ideal game to make use of the extra grunt afforded by the PS5 Pro. There can be so many zombies on screen at once that framerates rarely get a better test, while Bend Studio's beautifully realised locations deserve more time to shine.

The additional content - such as permadeath and the new Horde Assault mode – won't go to waste either, while the chance to upgrade for just $10 more seems very reasonable.

And who knows? Maybe this is also a sign that a Days Gone 2 could be on the cards once more. I certainly hope so.

That'd almost make the PS5 Pro worth the money on its own, for me.