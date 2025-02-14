PS Plus to get the best Star Wars game of all time, but a new spooky adventure is even more exciting

Quick Summary The free games available to PS Plus Extra and Premium members in February include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the new game from the developer of Life is Strange. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will be released in two parts – the first this month with the final episode following in April.

During its latest State of Play presentation, Sony revealed the new games coming to PS Plus for Extra and Premium members this month.

Arriving on 18 February will be a healthy selection of great titles for PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4, including the tennis smash hit Top Spin 2K25 and SaGa Frontier Remastered. However, the lineup is fronted by arguably the best Star Wars game of all time, and the debut of the new adventure title from the developer of the superb Life is Strange series.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - First Look Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

We'll start with the latter, as it's a day one release – Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an episodic narrative adventure game with a deep mystery at its heart, much like Life is Strange.

It centres on four high school girls who bond through their love of music and an unexplained incident that shapes their lives forever. You must discover what happened by zipping back and forth between 1995 and 2022, uncovering clues in both.

It sounds intriguing and typically Don't Nod. The first episode – "Bloom" – will be available in the game catalogue for PS5 owners this month, while the second, final part – "Rage" – will follow in April. There's no PS4 version, sadly.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Final Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The other headline game is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Widely considered one of the greatest Star Wars games, alongside Knights of the Old Republic, the sequel to Fallen Order is a huge, superbly crafted action-adventure that expands on its predecessor in just about every way.

Lead character Cal Kestis is now an established Jedi and therefore has many more skills and tricks up his sleeve. It also looks great, especially on PS5 Pro after a recent patch, but PS4 owners also get access to the game, so there's something for everyone.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other games coming to PS Plus for Extra and Premium members this month include the aforementioned Top Spin 2K25, SaGa Frontier Remastered, Somerville, Tin Hearts, and Mordhau. They are all playable on PS5 and PS4.

PS Plus Premium subscribers also get Patapon 3, and Dropship: United Peace Force as part of the classics catalogue.

How much are the PS Plus tiers and what else do you get?

While there are three PS Plus membership tiers, only Extra and Premium members have access to the game catalogue, while classics are exclusive to subscribers on the priciest plan.

PS Plus starts with an Essential tier, but it doesn't include either game catalogue. You do get a handful of free games each month though, while the £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 monthly fee also covers access to online multiplayer and exclusive discounts on the PS Store.

PS Plus Extra costs £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month and steps up the benefits. You get the same as Essential, plus unrestricted access to the game catalogue of 300+ titles.

And finally, PS Plus Premium is priced at £13.49 / $17.99 per month and adds cloud streaming, plus the extended library of classic and retro games.

There is a PS Plus Deluxe plan in some regions too, such as Australia. It replaces Premium and costs AU$21.95 a month. It doesn't include cloud streaming, however.