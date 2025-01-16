You know that expression 'how time flies'? Well, I'm certainly really feeling that today – as a Nintendo classic that's more than 30 years old has just dropped for the Nintendo Switch. It's yet another of Nintendo's expertly executed remasters for a new generation – and just ahead of the rumoured Switch 2 console reveal.
The title in question is Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, reworked for the Switch, having already re-released on the Nintendo Wii as Donkey Kong Country Returns back in 2010. As if 15 years ago wasn't long enough, that Wii version was a reimagining of the SNES (Super NES in the USA, or Super Famicom as it was in Japan) classic from 1994.
I remember playing the original – rented from Blockbuster video, but of course – and I'm now mining a nostalgia rabbit hole with great interest. Retro gaming is clearly here in a big way – but what DK's re-release on Switch also goes to show is just how darn good Nintendo is at making platform games that truly stand the test of time.
Indeed, Nintendo's dab-handedness when it comes to first-party exclusive games is what's kept the company in such robust shape in recent decades. Sega has disappeared from the hardware game, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox remain strong – but there's just something so retro yet so modern and so perfect about the way Nintendo conducts itself. It's kept me as a life-long fan.
Whether that's enough for me to go and drop £45/$60 on buying the game once more is up for question though. I can see the 'high-definitioning' of the previous game has been made with love, but were Donkey Kong's side-scrolling outings ever quite as epic as Mario's? I'm not sure – although its Metacritic score (from 2010) is a strong 87/100.
If anything, DK's release is getting me more hyped for the supposed Nintendo Switch 2 launch. Much as I've loved looking at my PlayStation 5 under the telly over the holiday period at the end of last year, you know what? It was exclusively Mario Party Jamboree that was played over those weeks – showing that Nintendo's power for simplicity and effectiveness remains strong.
I'm certainly more on team Nintendo than I am team PS5 Pro. My T3 colleague bought the latter and even six-weeks into ownership has been questioning the Pro console's worth (aside from one title that makes the PS5 Pro finally feel worth it). So here's to the game's re-release... although, tempted as I am, I think I'm saving this cash to put towards a Switch 2 pre-order instead!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
The ultimate full-body gym workout for beginners, according to a fitness expert
Want to hit the gym to build strength and muscle, but don't know where to start? This workout can help
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Amazon upgrades Kindle Colorsoft already – new model addresses customer complaints
Amazon's full-colour e-reader fixes a problem that was plaguing its display
By Chris Hall Published