Nintendo Switch 2 could end the console wars forever, claim experts

Quick Summary A market research firm claims that there will only be room for one more next-gen games console after Nintendo Switch 2. So, will it be Sony or Microsoft that manages to stay the course?

The forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2 could spell the end of the home console wars, according to industry experts who claim there'll only be room for one other next-gen machine.

Either Microsoft or Sony will struggle for sales with their next consoles, says market research firm DFC Intelligence (via VGC), even though it predicts that the amount of gamers worldwide will grow.

That could lead to one conceding to the other for good – potentially leaving us with the PS6 or whatever follows the Xbox Series X as the last machine standing.

"There isn’t room for more than two major console systems,” DFC explains.

"Sony or Microsoft will struggle mightily in a distant third place – largely depending on which of those companies can gain early momentum."

That would likely hit PlayStation hardest, if it's the loser in question. Xbox is in a better place to continue considering it is the market leader in cloud gaming. Not only has it been collecting games developers and publishers like baseball cards, it already offers its games on platforms other than console.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Samsung TVs, and mobile devices. It would not come as a shock to learn of further partnerships too, even as soon as CES 2025 in January.

However, considering how successful the PS5 has been this generation, I would imagine the PlayStation 6 to be equally as popular. And, with the PS5 Pro proving to be the most powerful games console ever made, Sony seems to be in fine form at present. DFC agrees:

"A new Sony system should have an advantage because of a loyal base and strong Sony IP," it says in its report.

Either way, Nintendo could be the biggest winner as it'll be first to release a genuine next-level machine – and as soon as spring next year.