How to watch Nintendo Direct August 2024: 40 minutes of new Switch games

A new Nintendo Direct is coming today, here's how to watch it

Nintendo Switch OLED model
(Image credit: Nintendo / Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published

Each Nintendo Direct is a must-see event by Switch owners and the latest is almost here!

It will be streamed online today, Tuesday 27 August 2024, and is a bumper edition, coming off the back of the recent Gamescom show. It'll showcase Nintendo Switch games from the Japanese gaming giant's partners and indie developers. Sadly, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch 2, but there'll be plenty more besides. You can watch it below.

Indie World & Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase â€“ 27/08/2024 - YouTube Indie World & Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase â€“ 27/08/2024 - YouTube
Watch On

Here are all the details on the latest Nintendo Direct.

How to watch the new Nintendo Direct live

You can watch the August 2024 Nintendo Direct via the video further up this page. It will last for approximately 40 minutes.

Alternatively, it is available on Nintendo of America's YouTube channel .

When will the new Nintendo Direct start?

The latest Nintendo Direct will kick off at 15:00 BST today, Tuesday 27 August 2024.

You can check out other regional start times below:

  • US West Coast: 07:00 PDT
  • US East Coast: 10:00 EDT
  • UK: 15:00 BST
  • Central Europe: 16:00 CEST
  • India (New Delhi): 19:30 IST
  • China (Beijing): 22:00 CST
  • Japan (Tokyo): 23:00 JST
  • South Korea (Seoul): 23:00 KST
  • Australia (Sydney): 00:00 AEST (28 August)

What to expect during the latest Nintendo Direct?

The new Nintendo Direct presentation will be last for around 40 minutes and is a split affair, covering both big releases from Nintendo's partners and indie titles from smaller teams.

The Indie World segment will be first and then followed by the full Direct showcase.

Sadly, Nintendo has stressed that there will be "no mention" of the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it turns out to be called). The console will not be available this year, so we're unlikely to hear any more on it until next spring.

But, if you own a Nintendo Switch already – including the Switch OLED and Switch Lite – there will still be plenty of reasons to get excited about today's presentation.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸