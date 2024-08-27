How to watch Nintendo Direct August 2024: 40 minutes of new Switch games

Each Nintendo Direct is a must-see event by Switch owners and the latest is almost here!

It will be streamed online today, Tuesday 27 August 2024, and is a bumper edition, coming off the back of the recent Gamescom show. It'll showcase Nintendo Switch games from the Japanese gaming giant's partners and indie developers. Sadly, there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch 2, but there'll be plenty more besides. You can watch it below.

Indie World & Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase â€“ 27/08/2024 - YouTube Watch On

Here are all the details on the latest Nintendo Direct.

How to watch the new Nintendo Direct live

You can watch the August 2024 Nintendo Direct via the video further up this page. It will last for approximately 40 minutes.

Alternatively, it is available on Nintendo of America's YouTube channel .

When will the new Nintendo Direct start?

The latest Nintendo Direct will kick off at 15:00 BST today, Tuesday 27 August 2024.

You can check out other regional start times below:

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

US West Coast: 07:00 PDT

07:00 PDT US East Coast: 10:00 EDT

10:00 EDT UK: 15:00 BST

15:00 BST Central Europe: 16:00 CEST

16:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 19:30 IST

19:30 IST China (Beijing): 22:00 CST

22:00 CST Japan (Tokyo): 23:00 JST

23:00 JST South Korea (Seoul): 23:00 KST

23:00 KST Australia (Sydney): 00:00 AEST (28 August)

What to expect during the latest Nintendo Direct?

The new Nintendo Direct presentation will be last for around 40 minutes and is a split affair, covering both big releases from Nintendo's partners and indie titles from smaller teams.

The Indie World segment will be first and then followed by the full Direct showcase.

Sadly, Nintendo has stressed that there will be "no mention" of the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it turns out to be called). The console will not be available this year, so we're unlikely to hear any more on it until next spring.

But, if you own a Nintendo Switch already – including the Switch OLED and Switch Lite – there will still be plenty of reasons to get excited about today's presentation.