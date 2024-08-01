All PS Plus members getting five-star Star Wars game on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary Sony will offer Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights as its free PS Plus games this month. They will be available to all PS Plus members from 6 August.

PlayStation 5 and PS4 owners are in for a treat this month, no matter which tier of PS Plus they subscribe to. That's because one of the best Star Wars games in recent times will be one of the free games in August as part of membership.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also one of the best Lego games in many a year, as it spans the entire nine-movie epic, with 45 missions in total and 380 playable characters to discover.

First released in 2022, the game retains the traditional platform and puzzling gameplay of prior Lego titles, but adds plenty of other bells and whistles – including a refined combat engine. There are also bigger playing fields and better graphics, especially on the PS5.

The game scored very well when originally reviewed, being awarded five-stars by VGC and four-and-a-half by T3's sister site GamesRadar+. The PS5 version has an impressive 82 Metacritic score.

It'll be available to all PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers from 6 August 2024.

The other two games that will also be available from that day will be Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, which will also be downloadable on PS5 and PS4, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.

The latter is the PS4 version which will also play on PS5.

Also rated highly, the latest Five Nights at Freddy's game is this time set in a shopping mall, although you must once again evade the animatronic mascots. There's a security guard to avoid this time, too.

It's survival horror in the lightest sense and its 12 PEGI rating means it can be enjoyed by players of many different ages.

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a sideways-scrolling action-RPG that's very much in the Metroidvania mold. As its graphics are hand-drawn, it has a great art style and a relatively short running time, so won't take up a massive portion of your life.

How much is PlayStation Plus?

PlayStation Plus starts at £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month for Essential membership, which includes the three games above (with new games available each month). You also get access to online play in games that offer it.

Extra membership is available at £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month, and also includes access to an ever-growing catalogue of games to download at no extra cost.

Finally, Premium membership also adds a catalogue of classic and retro games, plus the ability to play titles over the cloud. It's priced at £13.49 / $17.99 / AU$21.95 per month.

Existing members have until the end of play 5 August to claim the current three free games – Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us.