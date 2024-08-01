All PS Plus members getting five-star Star Wars game on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary
Sony will offer Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights as its free PS Plus games this month.
They will be available to all PS Plus members from 6 August.
PlayStation 5 and PS4 owners are in for a treat this month, no matter which tier of PS Plus they subscribe to. That's because one of the best Star Wars games in recent times will be one of the free games in August as part of membership.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also one of the best Lego games in many a year, as it spans the entire nine-movie epic, with 45 missions in total and 380 playable characters to discover.
First released in 2022, the game retains the traditional platform and puzzling gameplay of prior Lego titles, but adds plenty of other bells and whistles – including a refined combat engine. There are also bigger playing fields and better graphics, especially on the PS5.
The game scored very well when originally reviewed, being awarded five-stars by VGC and four-and-a-half by T3's sister site GamesRadar+. The PS5 version has an impressive 82 Metacritic score.
It'll be available to all PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers from 6 August 2024.
The other two games that will also be available from that day will be Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach, which will also be downloadable on PS5 and PS4, and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights.
The latter is the PS4 version which will also play on PS5.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Also rated highly, the latest Five Nights at Freddy's game is this time set in a shopping mall, although you must once again evade the animatronic mascots. There's a security guard to avoid this time, too.
It's survival horror in the lightest sense and its 12 PEGI rating means it can be enjoyed by players of many different ages.
Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights is a sideways-scrolling action-RPG that's very much in the Metroidvania mold. As its graphics are hand-drawn, it has a great art style and a relatively short running time, so won't take up a massive portion of your life.
How much is PlayStation Plus?
PlayStation Plus starts at £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 per month for Essential membership, which includes the three games above (with new games available each month). You also get access to online play in games that offer it.
Extra membership is available at £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 per month, and also includes access to an ever-growing catalogue of games to download at no extra cost.
Finally, Premium membership also adds a catalogue of classic and retro games, plus the ability to play titles over the cloud. It's priced at £13.49 / $17.99 / AU$21.95 per month.
Existing members have until the end of play 5 August to claim the current three free games – Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
This retro Seiko diver is the perfect watch for your summer holiday
This Seiko might just be the perfect summer dive watch
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Upgrade your game, in the latest issue of T3!
Boost your skills, fitness and have more fun with the best tech, whether you want to improve your goal scoring, run faster, or try your hand at padel
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Here's when your PSVR2 will be able to play PC games
PlayStation has confirmed when its compatibility app releases
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS5 gets a free upgrade with a couple of handy new features
Users will get new features as well as bug fixes
By Sam Cross Published
-
New PS5 Pro graphics details found in an unlikely source
A recent game update spills some intriguing beans
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
PS Plus subscribers getting hugely underrated shooter on PS5 for free
New collection of great games arriving 16 July for PS Plus Extra and Premium members
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS Plus subscribers get 91% award-winning FPS on PS5 and PS4 for free
Forget Fallout, here's the best post-apocalyptic shooter
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Best PS5 SSD 2024: store 100s more games on your PlayStation 5
The definitive guide to the best SSDs for PS5 available today
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PlayStation Portal gets its biggest free upgrade yet – helps you play PS5 games on the go
New system software arrives with some neat new features
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Your PS5 can do some new tricks, as PlayStation releases a free upgrade
New PlayStation 5 System Software is now available with some key new features
By Rik Henderson Published