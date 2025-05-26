5 hidden gaming deals so good I already own them myself

Being a dedicated gamer isn't cheap. Whether you are an Xbox or PlayStation fan, the cost of accessories, games and console upgrades can really take the bite out of your bank balance. And as for maintaining a decent PC rig... well, that's on another level when it comes to budgeting your hobby,

So, any sale that takes a bundle off gaming gadgetry is much-welcome. I for one tend to wait for the bigger bargains before parting with my hard-earned cash. And Argos' current Big Red Event presents an ideal opportunity for UK players to get hold of some top-notch accessories and the like for less.

The sale offers big discounts on retail prices – you just need to add a relevant code at checkout and you'll find devices get between 10 and 50% off. That's certainly not to be sniffed at.

That's why I've come up with my five favourite deals in the Argos sale that are reduced right now.

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro for PS5
Nacon Revolution 5 Pro for PS5: was £159.99 now £127.99 at Argos

With an amazing 20% off when you enter the code RED20 at checkout, this superb pro controller for PS5 (and PS4) has more than £30 off the usual price. It's a great alternative to the official DualSense Edge.

Backbone One: Xbox Mobile Gaming Controller
Backbone One: Xbox Mobile Gaming Controller: was £99.99 now £79.99 at Argos

I love my Backbone controller and this version is compatible with Android phones and iPhones with USB-C connectivity. It comes in Xbox colours but can work with any controller-compatible game – including cloud streaming services.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5 and PC
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5 and PC: was £249.99 now £199.99 at Argos

If you take your gaming seriously, this is a premium purchase that will greatly raise your audio experience. Now with £50 off, the Arctis Nova Pro has noise cancelling for increased immersion and 7.1 Dolby support.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Cipher
Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Cipher: was £69.99 now £44.99 at Argos

I'm a big fan of the stock Xbox Wireless Controller – still one of the greatest gamepads around. However, this Pulse Cipher see-through variant has the looks to go along with the capabilities.

LG C4 OLED TV (42-inch)
LG C4 OLED TV (42-inch): was £589 now £530 at Argos

Admittedly, I don't own an LG C4 but do have an equivalent OLED to game on and I will never go back. The colours and refresh rate are second to none, while the gaming features include 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and a dedicated "Game Optimizer" mode. 42-inch is also a superb size for gaming.

Argos doesn't seem to have many games or consoles in its Big Red Event but some other retailers do have deals on machines and more.

Here are some of the best prices you can find in the UK (and elsewhere) today:

