5 hidden gaming deals so good I already own them myself

Being a dedicated gamer isn't cheap. Whether you are an Xbox or PlayStation fan, the cost of accessories, games and console upgrades can really take the bite out of your bank balance. And as for maintaining a decent PC rig... well, that's on another level when it comes to budgeting your hobby,

So, any sale that takes a bundle off gaming gadgetry is much-welcome. I for one tend to wait for the bigger bargains before parting with my hard-earned cash. And Argos' current Big Red Event presents an ideal opportunity for UK players to get hold of some top-notch accessories and the like for less.

The sale offers big discounts on retail prices – you just need to add a relevant code at checkout and you'll find devices get between 10 and 50% off. That's certainly not to be sniffed at.

That's why I've come up with my five favourite deals in the Argos sale that are reduced right now.

LG C4 OLED TV (42-inch): was £589 now £530 at Argos Admittedly, I don't own an LG C4 but do have an equivalent OLED to game on and I will never go back. The colours and refresh rate are second to none, while the gaming features include 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and a dedicated "Game Optimizer" mode. 42-inch is also a superb size for gaming.

Argos doesn't seem to have many games or consoles in its Big Red Event but some other retailers do have deals on machines and more.

Here are some of the best prices you can find in the UK (and elsewhere) today: