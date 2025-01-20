There's one Nintendo Switch 2 feature that'll make it a massive upgrade, and it's not the screen

Quick Summary
Rumours suggest that the Nintendo Switch 2 will fix one of the original Switch's biggest issues – stick drift.
That's because it is claimed to come with a Hall effect thumbstick in each Joy-Con.
Nintendo may have teased its next-gen console last week, but for all the fanfare surrounding its "first look trailer", it actually reveals few details.
Save for rumours and speculation, which have been raging for the last year or so, very little has been been shared about the Nintendo Switch 2 as yet. We'll find out a lot more come a dedicated Nintendo Direct on 2 April, but we'll have to continue to rely on leaks until then.
That might not be so bad, however, as some of them have already turned out to be on the money. For example, one insider, NextHandheld (via VGC), shared a photo on their X feed back in December that matches the official console reveal exactly.
And, if that's seemingly genuine, maybe the rest of their leaked information is too.
Let's hope so, as one other nugget NextHandheld has offered is that the Nintendo Switch 2 will better its predecessor in more than processing and screen size, it'll eliminate the one thing that dogged the Switch family since launch – Joy-Con drift.
That's because they claim each of the new, magnetic Joy-Cons will use Hall effect sensors in the thumbsticks, and maybe even triggers.
Unlike the analogue sticks on the current JoyCons, Hall effect equivalents use powered magnets for more precise activation. They are also far more robust and "drift-proof".
You often find Hall effect sticks and triggers used on pro-grade controllers, plus the likes of higher-end gaming handhelds. It seems the cost implications have lessoned in recent times though, with more affordable devices now able to include them too.
In comes as little surprise then that Nintendo could be adopting them, especially considering the issues its faced with the original Switch. But while not particularly surprising, it'll be very much welcomed.
Indeed, as we learn more about the Nintendo Switch 2, the more it sounds like it could be the best handheld games console yet – possibly even the best console full stop.
We'll need to have a play with one to really decide, but things are certainly looking good for the Japanese gaming giant.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
