Almost a week after the Nintendo Switch 2 went on sale and promptly sold out, time and time again, suddenly there's a restock on Nintendo's official store – but you'll need to be quick if you want to nab the console.

Grab the Switch 2 deal on Nintendo Store here

Many had pre-ordered Nintendo's new console – millions, in fact, as it's officially the fastest-selling console ever, with over 3.5m units shipped in just four days – but if you didn't then T3's UK stock tracker has been your helping hand.

And while updating that feature today, I spotted a sudden official Nintendo Store restock for the console with Mario Kart World bundle only. It's restricted to one per customer and you'll have to be logged in, but you can add to basket and buy right now from this reputable source.

My Nintendo Store

If you're logged into your Nintendo account and haven't purchased a Switch 2 prior to now, then the Mario Kart World and console bundle is back in stock. Let's-a-go!

My Switch 2 arrived a day early, last Wednesday, the 4 June, as you can see from my Nintendo bundle picture at the top of this page. That's not only the console, of course, but other essential accessories – and I'd strongly recommend buying a microSD Express card to expand storage right now.

I can see why the console has been so popular. I'm mid-way through writing my full review on the console – which is a few thousand words in already, as there's a lot to get to – and really couldn't be happier. Even just to play the new Mario Kart World, it's totally worth it. And the promise of yet more to come only makes me more excited.

In the pre-order stage over the last week, a number of retailers were pushing 'mega bundles' only, which included a lot of additional accessories which, let's face it, not everyone would otherwise buy. Meanwhile, on Amazon, the scalpers are at it trying to charge double for the console – but don't go down that route, just wait, as stock will come back, just as it has at the Nintendo Store.

Anyway, get at it, people! The Nintendo Switch 2 is now here – and this is currently the only place to secure your console before the weekend. There's a chance that Smyths Toys will have stock from the 12-14 June, too, according to its site, so that's your backup option if you miss this deal. Good luck!