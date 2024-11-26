Samsung plans to take on Steam Deck and Switch 2 with a unique gaming handheld

Patent suggests Samsung's skill in another area could transform handheld consoles

Man playing a gaming handheld
(Image credit: Alberto Case via Getty Images)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
A Samsung patent has been discovered that shows a gaming handheld with a difference – it folds.

Looking like a larger version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip range, the device could take the fight to the likes of Nintendo and Valve.

Samsung has often dabbled in gaming, but has never taken the plunge into making dedicated games hardware. However, that could soon change as a patent has been filed for a handheld console with a difference.

The Korean manufacturer has made game-related accessories for its mobile phones in the past, and it has the Samsung Gaming Hub on its Smart TVs (which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming). And it's one of the prime makers of permium gaming monitors, of course. But, a rival to Steam Deck or the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2 will really put it in the mix – especially if its proposed plans become reality.

Samsung gaming handheld patent

(Image credit: Samsung / USPTO / WIPO)

That's because Samsung's gaming handheld – which has just been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office (via NotebookCheck) – adopts technology already firmly established in the smartphone field. It folds.

Looking more like one of the brand's foldable phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, than a Switch, the concept has been designed by Samsung Display, which has a lot of experience with folding OLED panels.

Although there's not a huge amount of detail in the patent's diagrams, it's clear that the device looks like a conventional gaming handheld when unfolded. It has controls left and right, with a 16:9 display in the centre.

But the whole unit can then fold to make it more convenient to store when travelling. There might even be a second display on the outside – much like the Galaxy Z Flip – that could be used for 4:3 games, for example. There's a controller on the outside of the design when folded, which suggests as much.

Of course, there's no guarantee when it comes to patents. Many never see the light of day as full products, even when approved. But considering Samsung's undoubted skills when it comes to folding devices, and how close this is to existing phones, there's nothing to suggest that this couldn't work. It just depends on whether there's a market for it.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

