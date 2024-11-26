Samsung plans to take on Steam Deck and Switch 2 with a unique gaming handheld

Quick Summary A Samsung patent has been discovered that shows a gaming handheld with a difference – it folds. Looking like a larger version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip range, the device could take the fight to the likes of Nintendo and Valve.

Samsung has often dabbled in gaming, but has never taken the plunge into making dedicated games hardware. However, that could soon change as a patent has been filed for a handheld console with a difference.

The Korean manufacturer has made game-related accessories for its mobile phones in the past, and it has the Samsung Gaming Hub on its Smart TVs (which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming). And it's one of the prime makers of permium gaming monitors, of course. But, a rival to Steam Deck or the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2 will really put it in the mix – especially if its proposed plans become reality.

(Image credit: Samsung / USPTO / WIPO)

That's because Samsung's gaming handheld – which has just been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office (via NotebookCheck) – adopts technology already firmly established in the smartphone field. It folds.

Looking more like one of the brand's foldable phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, than a Switch, the concept has been designed by Samsung Display, which has a lot of experience with folding OLED panels.

Although there's not a huge amount of detail in the patent's diagrams, it's clear that the device looks like a conventional gaming handheld when unfolded. It has controls left and right, with a 16:9 display in the centre.

But the whole unit can then fold to make it more convenient to store when travelling. There might even be a second display on the outside – much like the Galaxy Z Flip – that could be used for 4:3 games, for example. There's a controller on the outside of the design when folded, which suggests as much.

Of course, there's no guarantee when it comes to patents. Many never see the light of day as full products, even when approved. But considering Samsung's undoubted skills when it comes to folding devices, and how close this is to existing phones, there's nothing to suggest that this couldn't work. It just depends on whether there's a market for it.

