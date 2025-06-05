Today is the day – it's Switch 2 launch day! Many people had scrambled to pre-order Nintendo's new console – using T3's stock tracker to help – but if you came up short then you're now in luck, as UK retailers now have stock available.

Mine arrived a day early, as you can see from the picture of my Nintendo bundle, with not only the console but other essential accessories. I'd strongly recommend buying a microSD Express card to expand storage – here's why the new format is the only type the Switch 2 will function with.

Demand for Nintendo's console is still high, so you'll want to act quickly on the retailer bundles that I've listed below. There are lots of options at the time of writing, though, which gives you lots of choice in your preferred source. Whether you're going console only or netting Mario Kart World in a bundle, here are the best places to buy:

EE

This one's an interesting prospect, because with stock available right now, you can choose to buy the console or bundle outright, or take EE up on its contract offer instead. Pay £20 up front, then pay from £22 per month for the next 2 years – if that's a preferable package for your financial scenario (despite its increased cost overall).

Amazon

Many people go to Amazon for, well, everything. Gaming is no exception, and with the Switch 2 now firmly back in stock, plus expedited delivery thanks to Prime, this could be a quick route to having a Switch 2 under your telly for the incoming rainy weekend...

Argos

Whether you want to buy online, or go to a store once you've ordered, UK fave Argos has the Switch 2 available in stock or with the Mario Kart World game as a bundle. If you've got a nearby store then it's a savvy option.

Currys

Currys has a whole host of different Switch 2 bundles, whether buying the console on its own, or with a batch of accessories and games. This may be one of the most reliable sources for the console. You can even pick up in-store, if preferred.

I'm pleased to see so much Switch 2 stock on launch day. I don't think it's down to lack of demand, though, it's simply that Nintendo produced more of the console than previous – and that's a good anti-scalper tactic.

It's also positive, because many of the pre-order bundles included a lot of additional accessories which, let's face it, not everyone is going to want to buy. Some are essential, such as the microSD EX card type – but you can probably wait until there are many more games before investing in that.

Anyway, get at it, people, the Nintendo Switch 2 is now here and before these retailers sell out, you might want to get that credit card into action to secure your unit. I've been playing Mario Kart World for hours already and, on that basis alone, the new console is worth its cover price...