Quick! Switch 2 now IN STOCK – buy Nintendo's new console today
Amazon, Currys, Argos, EE all have Switch 2 consoles in stock
Today is the day – it's Switch 2 launch day! Many people had scrambled to pre-order Nintendo's new console – using T3's stock tracker to help – but if you came up short then you're now in luck, as UK retailers now have stock available.
Mine arrived a day early, as you can see from the picture of my Nintendo bundle, with not only the console but other essential accessories. I'd strongly recommend buying a microSD Express card to expand storage – here's why the new format is the only type the Switch 2 will function with.
Demand for Nintendo's console is still high, so you'll want to act quickly on the retailer bundles that I've listed below. There are lots of options at the time of writing, though, which gives you lots of choice in your preferred source. Whether you're going console only or netting Mario Kart World in a bundle, here are the best places to buy:
EE
This one's an interesting prospect, because with stock available right now, you can choose to buy the console or bundle outright, or take EE up on its contract offer instead. Pay £20 up front, then pay from £22 per month for the next 2 years – if that's a preferable package for your financial scenario (despite its increased cost overall).
I'm pleased to see so much Switch 2 stock on launch day. I don't think it's down to lack of demand, though, it's simply that Nintendo produced more of the console than previous – and that's a good anti-scalper tactic.
It's also positive, because many of the pre-order bundles included a lot of additional accessories which, let's face it, not everyone is going to want to buy. Some are essential, such as the microSD EX card type – but you can probably wait until there are many more games before investing in that.
Anyway, get at it, people, the Nintendo Switch 2 is now here and before these retailers sell out, you might want to get that credit card into action to secure your unit. I've been playing Mario Kart World for hours already and, on that basis alone, the new console is worth its cover price...
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.