Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders now open – how to get yours early
You can already ensure your new Nintendo console will arrive on day one
Quick Summary
Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have already opened early in the UK, with US retailers set to offer the console from 9 April 2025.
You can find out the current pre-order locations and links in this regularly updated feature.
The Nintendo Switch 2 was officially detailed in a dedicated Direct presentation this week, with the Japanese gaming giant also revealing that it'll go on sale on 5 June 2025.
In addition, we learned that Nintendo itself will be opening its doors for pre-orders next week – on 8 April. However, T3 has discovered that some retailers, especially in the UK, have already gone early with their pre-order pages.
So, if you want to ensure you get your Nintendo Switch 2 on day one, here are the current online stores you need to visit.
Argos has the Switch 2 available to pre-order now for delivery in the UK. Sadly, its stock of the Mario Kart World bundle has sold out, but at least you can ensure you get the console itself.
Amazon.co.uk is also open for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, although you have to request an invite first on its retail page. It claims that stock is limited, so you'll only be invited if there are some left.
Nintendo UK's own pre-orders don't open until 8 April 2025, and they are strictly invite only. Indeed, only Nintendo Switch Online members will be invited to order the console, and even then it will be selective about which ones.
As with the console pre-order, the Mario Kart World bundle (which includes the game) will only be available to select invitees from 8 April 2025, if you pre-order it from Nintendo itself.
Those in the US need note that pre-orders for the Switch 2 in your region start on 9 April 2025. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have holding pages where you'll be able to place your orders then.
Why buy the Nintendo Switch 2?
Nintendo's all-new console takes the Switch concept to an all-new level, with new magnetic Joy-Cons, a larger 7.9-inch 1080p display, and a much more powerful processor.
It is capable of 4K gaming on a TV when docked, and its portable screen has a 120Hz refresh rate so games will look superb.
The Switch 2 is capable of running existing Nintendo Switch games, with many getting Switch 2 Edition enhancements with better graphics and accessory use. And there will be plenty of exclusive titles too, including Mario Kart World – the new Mario Kart game that will also be available on the 5 June launch date.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
