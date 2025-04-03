Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders now open – how to get yours early

Quick Summary Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have already opened early in the UK, with US retailers set to offer the console from 9 April 2025. You can find out the current pre-order locations and links in this regularly updated feature.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was officially detailed in a dedicated Direct presentation this week, with the Japanese gaming giant also revealing that it'll go on sale on 5 June 2025.

In addition, we learned that Nintendo itself will be opening its doors for pre-orders next week – on 8 April. However, T3 has discovered that some retailers, especially in the UK, have already gone early with their pre-order pages.

So, if you want to ensure you get your Nintendo Switch 2 on day one, here are the current online stores you need to visit.

Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos has the Switch 2 available to pre-order now for delivery in the UK. Sadly, its stock of the Mario Kart World bundle has sold out, but at least you can ensure you get the console itself.

Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon Amazon.co.uk is also open for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, although you have to request an invite first on its retail page. It claims that stock is limited, so you'll only be invited if there are some left.

Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK Nintendo UK's own pre-orders don't open until 8 April 2025, and they are strictly invite only. Indeed, only Nintendo Switch Online members will be invited to order the console, and even then it will be selective about which ones.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle: £429.99 at My Nintendo Store UK As with the console pre-order, the Mario Kart World bundle (which includes the game) will only be available to select invitees from 8 April 2025, if you pre-order it from Nintendo itself.

Those in the US need note that pre-orders for the Switch 2 in your region start on 9 April 2025. Retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have holding pages where you'll be able to place your orders then.

Why buy the Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo's all-new console takes the Switch concept to an all-new level, with new magnetic Joy-Cons, a larger 7.9-inch 1080p display, and a much more powerful processor.

It is capable of 4K gaming on a TV when docked, and its portable screen has a 120Hz refresh rate so games will look superb.

The Switch 2 is capable of running existing Nintendo Switch games, with many getting Switch 2 Edition enhancements with better graphics and accessory use. And there will be plenty of exclusive titles too, including Mario Kart World – the new Mario Kart game that will also be available on the 5 June launch date.