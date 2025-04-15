New Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock due TODAY
Want a Switch 2? Pre-order stock returns at 10am today, Tuesday 15th April
If, like me, you had high hopes of snagging a Nintendo Switch 2 for its day-one delivery date then, well, you might've fallen upon disappointment. But your luck could be about to change.
Demand for Nintendo's incoming console – which hits shelves on 5 June this year – has been high, with many stores selling out of pre-allocated stock, as followed by my updated-daily Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock tracker.
However, at 10am UK time today (Tuesday 15 April 2025), ShopTo.net has confirmed that it will have Switch 2 stock back in. But you'll want to be quick, as the retailer doesn't know how much – and I suspect it'll last for minutes at best.
This bundle is for the Nintendo Switch 2 with the official Switch 2 Camera and a Stealth Premium 'Travel Pack' case. As it's a bundle, it's pricier than just the console alone, but that's how ShopTo is driving its sales.
Alternatively, the Switch 2 with additional Joy-Con 2 controllers and a magnetic charging station is the pricier bundle – but ideal for multiplayer games, with up to four players at once.
I know, it's a bit cheeky that ShopTo is only selling as bundles, when it could just sell the boxed console product standalone. We saw it with the PlayStation 5 upon launch, too, when stock was scarce.
These new bundles will only be fulfilled once ShopTo has completed allocating fully-paid back orders of the console. If you placed the 'penny reserve' on the console, however, this doesn't count – you'd need to login to ShopTo and pay in full upfront.
If a bundle isn't for you, then I'd suggest playing the waiting game. Like with the PS5 saga, Nintendo stock will flow eventually – it's just a question of when. Otherwise, 09:59 today is the time to set your alarm and give ShopTo.net a whirl. Other retailers could also get further stock allocation, so keep your eyes peeled!
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
