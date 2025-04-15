New Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock due TODAY

If, like me, you had high hopes of snagging a Nintendo Switch 2 for its day-one delivery date then, well, you might've fallen upon disappointment. But your luck could be about to change.

Demand for Nintendo's incoming console – which hits shelves on 5 June this year – has been high, with many stores selling out of pre-allocated stock, as followed by my updated-daily Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock tracker.

However, at 10am UK time today (Tuesday 15 April 2025), ShopTo.net has confirmed that it will have Switch 2 stock back in. But you'll want to be quick, as the retailer doesn't know how much – and I suspect it'll last for minutes at best.

I know, it's a bit cheeky that ShopTo is only selling as bundles, when it could just sell the boxed console product standalone. We saw it with the PlayStation 5 upon launch, too, when stock was scarce.

These new bundles will only be fulfilled once ShopTo has completed allocating fully-paid back orders of the console. If you placed the 'penny reserve' on the console, however, this doesn't count – you'd need to login to ShopTo and pay in full upfront.

If a bundle isn't for you, then I'd suggest playing the waiting game. Like with the PS5 saga, Nintendo stock will flow eventually – it's just a question of when. Otherwise, 09:59 today is the time to set your alarm and give ShopTo.net a whirl. Other retailers could also get further stock allocation, so keep your eyes peeled!