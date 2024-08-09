An Xbox Switch as a Series X replacement isn't a crazy idea – but experts are unsure

Quick Summary
Xbox has long been rumoured to be working on a gaming handheld, but it's not believed to be a Nintendo Switch hybrid-style console.
We should, claim experts, still expect a successor for the Xbox Series X too.
There have been rumours of an Xbox gaming handheld for months now, ever since its head, Phil Spencer, expressed his love for the format. And, the numerous rumours and leaks that have followed suggest it is almost certainly happening.
However, those expecting a Nintendo Switch-style device, which doubles as a portable and home console, need curb their enthusiasm. It seems that's not the plan.
Some have claimed that the much-rumoured Xbox handheld will be released instead of an Xbox Series X 2 (or Xbox Next, as some have called it). But industry experts, including the reliable Jez Corden of Windows Central, believe otherwise.
He has stated on his Xbox Two podcast that the successor to the Xbox Series X will be a full-fledged, next-gen machine, while the handheld is more likely to be an add-on:
"I'll tell you now: there's going to be a separate handheld and there's going to be an Xbox Series X successor," he said (as reported by WCCFtech)
"It's going to be two different things. They're not just going to try and go all in on handheld only; they're going to do a more traditional console for the Series X people and then a handheld.
"I'm predicting a Series X successor, a handheld, and the end of the paywall for premium multiplayer games. That's my prediction."
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Xbox Next and handheld release date
It is also believed that the two separate releases will be available by 2026 at the latest, with Microsoft allegedly looking to beat Sony to the punch by releasing Xbox Next before the PS6.
This strategy worked for the Xbox 360, which became the most popular console of its generation. Whenever an Xbox was released in the same year as a PlayStation, the PlayStation has always won.
As for the handheld, while Corden predicts that it will be seen as a complementary device to the new console, I believe it'll still be standalone – Phil Spencer has often alluded to that by extolling the capabilities of the Steam Deck and other PC gaming handhelds.
We'll surely find out more as the months tick by.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
I tried Cambridge Audio's new music system – the Evo One takes on Naim's best
Cambridge Audio's new Evo One all-in-one is a wood-topped delight
By Mike Lowe Published
-
I've used the Certina DS Action Chronograph – it's a perfect affordable chrono
This is going to be a fantastic pick
By Sam Cross Published
-
Xbox Game Pass members getting hard-hitting open-world remake for free
Crash Bandicoot also joins the fun
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
100s of Xbox games could soon be yours without needing Game Pass
Xbox allegedly plans to offer Cloud Gaming separately
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Massive Microsoft outage shuts down Sky News, Xbox Live and a whole lot more
Outage takes down services worldwide
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The new Deadpool Xbox controller has a unique, cheeky new feature
There's something altogether new on the rear
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox Game Pass getting a trio of brand new games real soon – including a promising Zelda-alike
Shaping up to be a busy week for the subscription
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox Game Pass could get Call of Duty a lot sooner than October – this month, in fact
Hot on the heels of pricing changes comes a classic COD
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Xbox Game Pass gets a major overhaul, and not necessarily for the better
Pricing and tier structure changing forever
By Rik Henderson Published
-
How to play Xbox games on any TV without needing an Xbox
All you need is a Fire TV Stick 4K and Game Pass
By Rik Henderson Published