I've tested 5 top Switch 2 cases – here's the best and why

Since the Switch 2 came out, I've tried a heap of cases. From the smart but bulky charging case from Belkin, to the nearly great felt Sleeper Case from Genki, an incredibly slim and simple one from TomToc, and even the official Nintendo case, each has impressed me in a different way. Still, now that I'm settling in for the long haul with the console, it's time to pick which one I'll actually use day-to-day moving forward.

The winner has taken me a little by surprise, but has also been pretty clear in my testing over recent weeks, especially now that a small design flaw has been fixed. Dbrand's Killswitch system is a joy to use, frankly, and I've been leaving it on my Switch 2 whenever possible.

The Killswitch isn't just a case, per se; rather, it's a protective shell that can be applied to different parts. The core of the system is a pair of Joy-Con protectors that your controllers clip into, along with a sleeve for the middle portion of the Switch 2. This makes your Switch 2 a little chunkier but, crucially, way more ergonomic to hold and game with in handheld mode.

Then, when you want to store it or travel with it, you can simply clip on a frosted plastic cover that hugs the Switch with its new case, and clips on really securely with an elastic strap. Included in this cover is a magnetically attached cart holder that can house up to ten of your spare games, too.

(Image credit: Future)

The final element comes if you want to dock your Switch 2. Since the sleeve that you've wrapped it in makes the console thicker, it won't fit into the standard dock any more. Dbrand, therefore, also gives you a docking attachment that slots into the dock and lets you attach your console to the outside – not the most elegant of solutions, but it works.

Now, to acknowledge the storm in a teacup: when people first started getting their Killswitch cases, they discovered two issues. Firstly, held with one hand by a Joy-Con in portable mode, under certain circumstances, the Switch 2's controller could detach more easily than without the case installed, making it a risk for dropping.

Second, the dock attachment that Dbrand first made didn't always feel the smoothest to use, and it could be much more fiddly to get your console docked or undocked on it one-handed. This has now been fixed moving forward, and in the form of a supplementary kit that Dbrand has sent to all existing customers.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

dbrand Killswitch Joy-Lock Replacement Kit Instructions - YouTube Watch On

The kit gives you some friction pads to make the dock attachment sturdier in its grip on the original grip, and also some new Joy-Con grips that have a redesign to give a better connection magnetically to the main body of the Switch 2 – problem largely solved.

To tip my hand, though, I haven't been using the docking attachment. To me, since I almost always play the Switch 2 in handheld mode, the easier route is just to click the sleeve off the console when I do want to dock it, saving on space next to my TV by avoiding the extra attachment. I also had no issue at all with the original grips, although the revised versions are a welcome improvement, nonetheless, in the long term.

So, it's good to see Dbrand continuing to try to make the issues right, but I'm frankly won over by the Killswitch system regardless. The biggest boost has been to comfort. I've never found the Switch 2 (or the Switch before it) uncomfortable to use, but I know many people resent its relative lack of ergonomics.

The slimness this brings with it is great, but I'm now so used to the extra grip comfort of the Killswitch that it feels a bit weird without it. I also really like the little control stick-caps that come with the case, making the control sticks a little grippier.

Now, whenever I use the Switch 2 without the Killswitch installed, it feels a little less comfortable, and when I check out rival cases, the added bulk really isn't much of a factor when you case it up for packing away. So, I think I'm pretty happy to say that it's my top recommendation for Switch 2 protection, with the caveat of pricy shipping if you're not based in the US.