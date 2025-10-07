These highly-rated Beats earbuds for the gym fall to their lowest price on Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro are already a go-to pair of headphones for workout warriors, and now they’ve just hit their cheapest ever price in the Prime Day sale – so if your current pair are in need of an upgrade, now’s the perfect time.

Costing just over £200, Amazon has knocked of a whopping 55% bringing them down to just £100 – an absolute bargain! It’s not just in one colour either (often the case when deals are this good), you have the choice of either stone purple, sage grey, black and white, so they can match your workout wear.

Beats Fit Pro Beats’ most gym-friendly earbuds serve punchy, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, solid noise-cancelling, and a super-secure fit that actually stays put during workouts. With up to 24 hours of battery life via the case and IPX4 water resistance, they're stupidly feature rich, making them a real bargain at this price.

If you’re worried about these earbuds falling out mid-workout, there’s no need; their secure-fit wingtips and IPX4 sweat resistance give that extra bit of security, so that they stay firmly put when training gets a little more intense.

They also have active noise cancellation, for during those training days you want to be completely ‘in the zone’, as well as transparency mode, in case you want to tune back into the world or chat in between sets.

You won’t have to worry about them dying on you either, as they have a very impressive battery life – up to six hours with ANC on (24 hours with the case). Plus, on those days you do forget to charge them, just five minute charge will give you an hours playback.