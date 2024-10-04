Sony headphones and earbuds getting huge free upgrade to help you find them when lost

Quick Summary Users of Sony audio products are getting a neat free upgrade. That comes in the form of Find My support, which should make it easier to locate missing devices.

I'm huge advocate for investing in a good pair of headphones or earbuds. Far from just being the plaything of audiophiles, these device can have a range of uses.

Whether you enjoy using the noise cancellation to block out distractions from the world around you, or you fancy a clearer calling experience, there's something for everyone.

For most people, Sony is one of the most recognisable brand names in the game. Their current flagships – the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Sony WH-1000XM5 – are widely regarded as some of the best options for most people. They're solid, all-round devices which enjoy great ANC, top quality sound and a strong app.

Now, users of those devices are getting a killer free upgrade, which will make it easier to find you device should you misplace it. That's because they'll now be compatible with Google's Find My device network.

That platform offers a range of functions for locating devices. Not only to do get a map reading at the head of the page, you'll also be able to play a sound on the device, or get directions to it.

It's not perfect though. The app is only able to locate a pair of earbuds when the case is opened. That can lead to unnecessary panic – say if you last opened the case on the walk to work, and your app now shows them in the middle of a random street. There's no clear indication of whether these devices will be any different.

The news comes direct from Mishaal Rahman. He enjoys a strong reputation within the tech sphere, often leaking information ahead of time from code breakdowns and other reports.

It's a solid upgrade for users. If you've invested a significant sum in a quality pair of earbuds or headphones, you'll want to keep them safe. Being able to check on the location of your tech helps you keep your investment safe, and should lead to fewer headaches down the line.