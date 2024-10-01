New Sony LinkBuds range features earbuds and a speaker with unique functions

Quick Summary Sony has just unveiled a new range of quirky audio products. Featuring two pairs of earbuds and a Bluetooth speaker, the LinkBuds family is growing.

When we think of brands which are synonymous with top quality audio, there are many who come to mind. The market is generations old, and those innovations have been made by a great many different companies.

For most people, though, Sony is definitely high up on the list. The brand manufactures some of the best earbuds and most sought after headphones on the market, making them a household name synonymous with top notch audio quality.

Now, the brand has unveiled its latest collection. Forming part of the LinkBuds range – which follows on from the Sony LinkBuds S – we now have two new pairs of earbuds and a first speaker in the range.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony LinkBuds Open

Let's kick things off with the Sony LinkBuds Open. Those feature a unique design, with a donut-shaped tip housing a similarly designed driver.

That shape isn't just a quirky design thing, though. The hole in the middle allows for natural, ambient noise to pass through, making it easy to stay present, even while you're listening to audio. It's a similar concept to the recently released Nothing Ear (open).

The Open Ring Driver has been given some work here, too. Users can expect improvements in the low-to-mid range response, but also to the maximum sound pressure on offer overall.

You'll also spot something called the Air Fitting Supporter. That's a small wing near the top of the bud, which is filled with air for a comfortable fit which won't fall out.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DSEE Upscaling is used to transform low-quality audio here, while a new feature arrives in the form of Background Music. That essentially pushes the audio away, making it sound as though it's playing further away from your ear.

Users will also find Sony Voice Control here. That allows them to say "Hey headphones" to enter a voice control mode. If that's not your bag, the Wide Area Tap allows users to tap on their cheek in front of the earbuds to control them.

Priced at £179 (approx. $240 / AU$345), these are on the pricey side. Still, there's a lot to like here, so we'll reserve judgement until we've had the chance to get hands on.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony LinkBuds Fit

Then there's the Sony LinkBuds Fit. Offering a much more recognisable footprint than the LinkBuds Open, these use a traditional looking bud design – albeit a slightly shallower one than most others on the market.

That's combined with the Air Fitting Supporter mentioned above, which should offer a really comfortable fit. At just 4.9g per bud, they should also be perfect for longer listening sessions.

Inside, you'll find the Dynamic Driver X taken straight from the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. That's paired with the Integrated Processor V2, to deliver a punchy and energetic sound profile.

Users will find hi res audio compatibility here, alongside features like Background Music which we mentioned above. The LinkBuds Fit also pack in Active Noise Cancellation. That comes in the form of an automatic, adaptive noise cancellation, which analyses and adapts in real time for the best possible experience.

That's not dissimilar to devices like the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and the JBL Tour Pro 3 – both of which I've used recently and been thoroughly impressed with.

Priced at (approx. $240 / AU$345), these certainly offer a more conventional feature set that the LinkBuds Open. We'll reserve any further judgement until we've had the chance to get hands on with them.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony LinkBuds Speaker

Last, but certainly not least, we have the Sony LinkBuds Speaker. Crafted on the back of a survey which assessed the listening habits of a younger audience, the LinkBuds Speaker packs in some cool features.

Most notably, this uses something called Auto Switch. That allows users to continue listening to their audio on the Bluetooth speaker, after using a pair of earbuds or headphones. Those have to be a compatible pair, which for now includes:

Sony LinkBuds Open

Sony LinkBuds Fit

Sony LinkBuds S

Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony WH-1000XM5

Sound quality should also be top notch here. Inside, users will find a woofer and a tweeter for dedicated performance across the audio spectrum, while a mic on top ensures this can be a companion for video calls.

What's more, you can even connect two together, to create a stereo pair. That's great for those who value wide and expansive sound quality, but don't fancy breaking the bank.

The Sony LinkBuds Speaker will retail for just £139 (approx. $185 / AU$269). That's a great deal for a speaker which sounds like a solid pick.

Sony Sound Connect App

As if all of that new goodness wasn't enough, the brand is also bringing a new app to play. Little was said about the new Sony Sound Connect App, though in principle it sounds like a great idea.

In effect, it brings all of the brand's audio products under one banner, offering control of headphones and Bluetooth speakers from one app. All devices which previously used the Sony Headphones Connect app will be compatible with this new one.