Denon's 5-star earbuds suddenly drop to lowest-ever price in time-limited deal

If you've been searching for the best Prime Day 2 deals (or Big Deal Days, as the official line goes) for a pair of the best earbuds – and there have been plenty of headphone offers – then let me focus your attention to an often underrated yet brilliant option from Denon.

Check out the Denon PerL Pro deal on Amazon

The Denon PerL Pro scored a T3 5-star review and Platinum Award badge when reviewed last year. These superb earbuds even won a Commended badge as part of the T3 Awards 2024 – as they're simply that incredible. You may not have heard about them as readily as some other big names – but don't sleep on this offer!

Denon PerL Pro: was $299, now $195 on Amazon With amazing audio quality, plus personalisation via the Android/iOS app, and even spatial audio featured, these earbuds outpace many of their rivals. The noise-cancelling (ANC) may be beaten by Bose, and the bulky size won't suit all, but for sheer sound quality at this low a price, the Denon is a great deal.

T3's review praised the Denon PerL Pro for delivering "sound quality that's out of this world", only really criticising the earbuds for their larger size and, indeed, larger price tag. But with $104 dropped from the $299 original asking price, you can now net these 'buds for just $195. That puts them into contention with many big-hitters in a similar price range.

These Denon in-ears have certainly never been cheaper either, as I've verified on price-checking site CamelCamelCamel, where they're dropped from full price (after a brief stint this year at $220 anyway). That's verifiably the lowest-ever price these headphones have been.

It's a time-limited deal, too, with Denon targeting Amazon's Big Deal Days over Tuesday 8 and Wednesday 9 October specifically. So don't sleep on it, as the price is only going to climb back up after the 48-hour sale is over.