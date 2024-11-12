New DJI camera drone leaks hint at massive upgrades to camera and battery life

It looks like DJI is readying a major upgrade to its flagship drone lineup with the rumoured Mavic 4 and an updated RC Plus 2 controller, both of which have surfaced in recent leaks.

DJI seems to be stepping up the Mavic 4's imaging capabilities, as recently leaked images show a reimagined camera housing, possibly with a three-lens setup.

The brand's best drones already feature a dual-camera setup. Still, this upgrade could improve the drone’s versatility in capturing different types of shots, from close-ups to wide aerial views.

According to our sister site, TechRadar, this new camera system could also bring higher image quality, making the Mavic 4 an appealing option for professional videographers and enthusiasts alike.

One of the biggest reported upgrades is in the battery department. FCC filings indicate that the Mavic 4 might come with a larger 99.5 Wh battery compared to the Mavic 3's 77 Wh.

This significant increase in capacity suggests flight times could go well beyond the DJI Mavic 3 Pro's impressive 43 minutes.

DroneDJ has speculated that the larger battery may be the key to extending flight time, making the Mavic 4 a powerhouse for longer aerial missions.

In recent months, keen-eyed drone enthusiasts have spotted what looks like the Mavic 4 in the wild, notably seen folded on a camera rig in China.

These sightings suggest that DJI is deep into testing, likely polishing the drone for an official launch.

Alongside the Mavic 4, an updated RC Plus 2 controller has also leaked, as reported by Notebookcheck, showcasing a revamped design while retaining a familiar layout.

This updated controller may bring new features for drone pilots, giving them more control and improved ease of use in the field.

While there’s no confirmed release date from DJI, the frequency and quality of these leaks suggest the Mavic 4 could launch as early as the first quarter of 2025.

From a new triple-lens camera to a battery upgrade for extended flight time, the DJI Mavic 4 is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the world of high-end drones!