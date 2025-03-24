DJI’s ultimate beginner drone crashes to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days officially kicks off on Tuesday 25th March, but some fantastic deals are already flying about. If you’re looking to take your first steps into the drone world then you’ll definitely want to check out this brilliant offer on the DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo, which has been reduced from £449 to £399 – the lowest price it’s ever been reduced to.

What is it about the DJI Neo that makes it the best drone for beginners then? Firstly, it’s far more affordable than other drones on the market, yet it still delivers excellent camera performance and is easy to wrap your head around, thanks to its beginner-friendly automated flying modes. The Motion Fly More Combo also comes with the RC Motion 3 Controller, Two-Way Charging Hub, DJI Goggles N3, three intelligent flight batteries, and plenty of other handy accessories, so you can extend your time in the sky.

DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo: was £449 now £399 at Amazon The Neo drone is a sleek, high-performance model designed for easy aerial filming. Featuring smooth flight control, advanced obstacle avoidance, and sharp 4K video, it offers both beginner-friendliness and impressive power. The Motion Fly More Combo also includes additional batteries, RC Motion 3 Controller, Goggles N3 and more, to extend your time in the sky.

The DJI Neo delivers sharp 4K video and 12MP stills, while features like pre-programmed flight patterns ensure smooth footage. It also holds up pretty well in light winds too. In our four-star review, T3’s Active Editor said “I tried the Neo in some seriously windy conditions, and even though the lightweight drone struggled on occasions to stay still, the videos looked decent and were not shaky at all.”