Apple now focused on new iPads and M4 Macs, claims expert

Quick Summary Apple's next big event is expected in October, when it intends to launch M4 versions of the MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac mini. Other M4 upgrades are planned for 2025.

The world of tech never sleeps, and now the iPhone 16 launch is out of the way Apple is turning to its next launch: M4 Macs of all kinds and a new iPad too. The Macs are the heroes this time around, but Apple is reportedly also working on a new relatively low-end iPad too.

The news comes via Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who says that there are four Macs that'll be the highlight of Apple's next event. Those Macs are a new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with a standard M4 chip; new high-spec 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with two "pro-level" M4 chip options; a new iMac, again with an M4 inside; and a revamped and much smaller Mac mini with both M4 and M4 Pro options.

When are the new M4 Macs and the new iPad coming?

According to Gurman most of the Macs are already shipping from their factories and could be launched any time Apple fancies, although Apple intends to hold them all back until they can all ship at once.

Gurman's sources say that the rest of the Macs to get M3 will get them next year: M3 MacBook Airs are scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, the M4 Mac Studio is scheduled for mid-year 2025 and the M4 Mac Pro is due at the end of 2025.

As for the next iPad, details are still fairly sketchy but Gurman predicts a revamped and "upgraded" iPad mini; they too are planned to launch in October 2024.

As ever with Apple predictions even the most accurately leaked plans could be subject to change, but it looks like a pretty safe bet that you'll be able to take your pick of multiple M4 Macs at the end of next month. That's likely to be the last big Apple event of 2024.