Apple launches the most powerful Mac ever – new Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips
This sounds like a total powerhouse
Quick Summary
Apple just launched a new Mac Studio – and it's the most powerful Mac ever.
That offers up to 16TB of storage and 512GB of unified memory.
Hot on the heels of its launch of a new iPad Air yesterday, Apple has just unveiled its most powerful Mac ever. That's an all new Mac Studio, complete with a pair of processing options which pack a lot of firepower into a compact frame.
While the M4 Max chip is one we already knew about – that was launched back in October 2024 and features in the top-end MacBook Pro models – there's an all-new M3 Ultra which can be selected, too.
So, what can you expect in this new model? Well, power. And lots of it. Every facet of the Mac Studio spec sheet looks like it was hand-crafted to offer as much operational horsepower as one could possibly need.
The Thunderbolt ports are upgraded to Thunderbolt 5, for example, while the unified memory – Apple's equivalent for RAM – tops out at a ludicrous 512GB. No, that's not a typo – you can spec an M3 Ultra variant of this device with half a terrabyte of unified memory.
The new Mac Studio is designed to cater for those who are running some seriously powerful software on their machines. It's for the video editors, the software engineers, the music producers and anyone else who might need a computer which performs at the absolute highest level.
New Apple Mac Studio: M4 Max vs M3 Ultra?
Which chip you should opt for depends entirely on your needs and use cases. However, there are a few comparisons we can make right off the bat.
Pre-order the new Mac Studio on the Apple website
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
First things first, the M3 Ultra version starts at twice the price – £4,199 vs £2,099 for the M4 Max. Oh and FYI, if you did want a top spec M3 Ultra model, expect to shell out a cool £14,299.
The M3 Ultra variant does house some basic upgrades, though. It starts with 96GB of unified memory – up from 36GB on the M4 Max version – and offers double the storage with 1TB as standard.
The two front-facing USB-C ports will be much quicker, too. Those are Thunderbolt 5 ports, as oppose to simply USB-C on the M4 Max variant.
The back panel setup is the same, though – four Thunderbolt 5 ports, a pair of USB-A ports, a HDMI input, a 10Gb Ethernet port and a headphone jack.
Last but not least, we need to consider the display potential of each. The M4 Max is capable of supporting up to five displays, but if that's a little too weedy for you opt for the M3 Ultra – it can power up to eight.
New Apple Mac Studio: Pricing
As mentioned above, the M4 Max version starts at £2,099 / $1,999 / AU$3,499. The barrier to entry for the M3 Ultra version is higher, at £4,199 / $3,999 / AU$6,999.
Of course, with different options waiting to be selected, the sky truly is the limit. Pre-orders are open now, and will ship from the 12th of March.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
MacBook Air M4 ups the power, battery life and a whole lot more
Apple announces a new MacBook Air with a big upgrade to M4 processing
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 signs your workout routine is paying off, according to a fitness expert
It’s not just about what the scales say or building more muscle
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Is the Mac mini M2 going to be announced at WWDC 2022?
Firmware update for the Apple Studio makes references to an unreleased Mac mini model
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
What is the Apple M1 Ultra chip and why should I care?
We didn't get an M2 chip at today's Apple event but what we got instead was a lot more impressive. Welcome to the age of Ultra
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Mac Studio could offer a pro-level Mac mini and I'd buy one in a heartbeat
Apple's most powerful chip inside its smallest computer could be an awesome combination for desktop professionals
By Mat Gallagher Published