Amazon accidentally leaks the M4 Mac mini before the official Apple announcement

Quick Summary Amazon has seemingly leaked a comparison sheet for the new M4 Mac mini before taking it down again. It confirms the reported redesign and rumoured specs: this mini will fly.

There's a long tradition of retailers accidentally leaking new products by hitting the "publish" button before the products have been announced. And it looks like Amazon is joining in with that tradition this week.

It's apparently published a product comparison sheet for the new M4 Mac mini that Apple's announcing this week, and while it's now been taken down again it stayed up long enough for MacRumors to get a screenshot.

The page includes a very, very small image of the new mini that shows its redesign: it's like a much smaller Mac Studio with a flatter shape and two USB-C ports on the front. There's also what appears to be a headphone socket, although the image is so small it's hard to tell.

Amazon has also published a detailed spec sheet for both the M4 and M4 Pro versions of the new Mac. Here's what you need to know.

Apple M4 Mac mini and M4 Pro Mac mini: key specifications

As expected, there are two processor options: the M4 and the M4 Pro. That means a choice of up to 14 CPU cores and 20 GPU cores, so it's going to be fast.

You can spec the M4 Pro version of the mini with up to 64GB of unified memory, double the current maximum, and you can specify up to 8TB of storage. We don't know what connectors are round the back but previous rumours indicated a total of 5 USB-Cs on the Pro version.

It appears that as with the current Mac mini, you'll be able to order it in any colour you like as long as it's silver.

We don't yet know the pricing for the new Mac mini but the current M2 models start at £649 for the M2 and £1,399 for the M2 Pro, so the M4 prices are likely to be similar. We're expecting the official launch today or tomorrow, 30 October.