Lumix camera users just got a killer free software upgrade

Quick Summary
A range of Lumix cameras just got a killer free software upgrade.
That brings a host of new features and functionality to the devices.
Whether you love capturing gorgeous photography, or see yourself as more of a videographer, owning one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market is a really smart buy. These systems can drastically expand your options, with interchangeable lenses and lots more features.
While there are a range of different brands vying for your attention, Lumix is definitely one to watch. It's the cool kid on the block, offering stylish designs which have captured the attention of many creators. On top of that, they also use the L-mount system, bringing lenses from icons like Leica into play.
Now, the brand has unveiled a host of free software upgrades for some of its most popular cameras. Those bring a range of additional features to the devices, offering users a whole host of upgrade for free!
Let's kick off with the Lumix S9. That starts strong, with the option to remove the recording time limit in a new menu window. They've also revamped the display, allowing for up to three different frame markers at once. That's great for those who utilise the brand's OpenGate recording, giving you an idea of different aspect ratios.
There's also an improvement to the auto focus system. That has been enhanced in terms of subject detection, literally adding support for planes, trains and automobiles (cars and motorbikes, specifically). Last but not least, the support for the Lumix Lab app has been upgraded to include remote shooting, shutter control and the ability to transfer images selected on the camera.
Next, let's move to the Lumix S5II. That's gained the Leica Monochrome photo style, bringing the iconic black and white imagery to the device. That's also now compatible with the Lumix Lab app, adding additional functionality there.
The brand has also added support for the latest Panasonic XLR microphone adapter, while Real Time LUT functionality can be added to the Fn button. The camera also gets the benefit of 5GHz Wi-Fi, in addition to the 2.4GHz option which already existed.
Last but not least, let's take a look at the Lumix G9II. That also gains Lumix Lab compatibility, and support for that same Panasonic XLR microphone adapter. It also gains 5GHz Wi-Fi functionality, and the ability to add Real Time LUTs to the Fn button.
That's a killer round up of new features. Users will enjoy a new array of functions on their existing devices, and for those yet to buy, it makes the purchase an even more compelling prospect.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
