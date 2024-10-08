I've always wanted this luxury Bluetooth speaker – and at this price I may buy it!

When you're surrounded by lovely, luxurious tech, it's hard to stop yourself dreaming. It's only natural to want the best kit you can get, and many of us strive to improve all aspects of our lives in such a manner.

For me, I've always wanted a really killer Bluetooth speaker. I've had my heart set on the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) ever since I first clapped eyes on it.

Now – thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale – I might just pull the trigger. That's because the stylish speaker has £100 cut from its price tag – now just £159 at Amazon!

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen): was £259, now £159 at Amazon

Save £100 off the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) at Amazon. This stylish Bluetooth speaker is a top pick for those looking to maintain their luxury appearance, right down to the tech they carry with them.

That's a lot of speaker for the cash. Quite aside from how good it looks – seriously, I could spend hours staring at this thing – the Beosound A1 is a competent performer.

You'll find strong audio performance at the heart of this device, with a 2x140W peak performance rating boosted by an aptXTM adaptive codec. If all of that sounds like gibberish to you, just know that this thing delivers in the sonic realm.

A trio of omni-directional microphones also sit within the case. Those should help to ensure perfect clarity when using the device for speaker calls.

It's also designed to be taken with you. The flat, disc-like design is coupled with a convenient carry strap ensuring you'll never struggle to take this on your next adventure.

When you do, the Beosound A1 should hold up, too. A brushed aluminium and double-moulded polymer casing is paired with an IP67 water resistance, ensuring your speaker can handle the rigors of the outside world.