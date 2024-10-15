Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin gets a massive "Pro" upgrade, and not just in name

Quick Summary
Bowers & Wilkins has refreshed its iconic Zeppelin speaker system with a Pro model that features a few enhancements.
The Zeppelin Pro Edition is available from today, priced at £699 / $799.
Bowers & Wilkins has refreshed its most iconic all-in-one wireless speaker system with a new Pro model.
The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition builds on the speaker's 18-year heritage with enhanced audio technology for an even more refined sound.
First launched in 2008, the Zeppelin was originally an iPod dock before embracing wireless tech in 2011 with the Zeppelin Air. However, that was restricted to AirPlay support for streaming, while we had to wait for the Zeppelin Wireless in 2015 for full Bluetooth, then 2022 and the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin for what we'd call proper, full-fat wireless connectivity.
Now we're treated to the next evolution in the series, with a Pro model that seemingly lives up to that moniker.
That's because its main upgrade includes the same, proprietary Titanium Dome tweeters usually found in the company's audiophile 600 Series loudspeakers.
This is on top of the two 90mm midrange drivers, which also introduce increased cone damping for even more stable output. And you also get a single 150mm subwoofer to rattle your teeth with throaty yet detailed bass.
This is mounted centrally, while the tweeters and drivers and ranged in a stereo formation to provide solid music playback across 2.1 channels.
Also new to the Zeppelin Pro are two colour options – Space Grey and Solar Gold – along with customisable downlighting that can now be switched between 15 colours. Brightness can also be adjusted, too.
In terms of connectivity, the latest Bowers & Wilkins speaker system comes with compatibility for AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptX Adaptive, and Spotify Connect.
Lossless audio streaming is supported through the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, with services including Deezer, Tunein, Last.fm, Qobuz and Tidal all available for those with respective accounts. Of course, you can also stream lossless music stored on a supported device over Wi-Fi as well.
The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition is available now priced at £699 in the UK, $799 in the US. We're awaiting other pricing details, including for Central Europe and Australia.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
