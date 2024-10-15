Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin gets a massive "Pro" upgrade, and not just in name

Quick Summary Bowers & Wilkins has refreshed its iconic Zeppelin speaker system with a Pro model that features a few enhancements. The Zeppelin Pro Edition is available from today, priced at £699 / $799.

Bowers & Wilkins has refreshed its most iconic all-in-one wireless speaker system with a new Pro model.

The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition builds on the speaker's 18-year heritage with enhanced audio technology for an even more refined sound.

First launched in 2008, the Zeppelin was originally an iPod dock before embracing wireless tech in 2011 with the Zeppelin Air. However, that was restricted to AirPlay support for streaming, while we had to wait for the Zeppelin Wireless in 2015 for full Bluetooth, then 2022 and the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin for what we'd call proper, full-fat wireless connectivity.

Now we're treated to the next evolution in the series, with a Pro model that seemingly lives up to that moniker.

That's because its main upgrade includes the same, proprietary Titanium Dome tweeters usually found in the company's audiophile 600 Series loudspeakers.

This is on top of the two 90mm midrange drivers, which also introduce increased cone damping for even more stable output. And you also get a single 150mm subwoofer to rattle your teeth with throaty yet detailed bass.

This is mounted centrally, while the tweeters and drivers and ranged in a stereo formation to provide solid music playback across 2.1 channels.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also new to the Zeppelin Pro are two colour options – Space Grey and Solar Gold – along with customisable downlighting that can now be switched between 15 colours. Brightness can also be adjusted, too.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

In terms of connectivity, the latest Bowers & Wilkins speaker system comes with compatibility for AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptX Adaptive, and Spotify Connect.

Lossless audio streaming is supported through the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, with services including Deezer, Tunein, Last.fm, Qobuz and Tidal all available for those with respective accounts. Of course, you can also stream lossless music stored on a supported device over Wi-Fi as well.

The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro Edition is available now priced at £699 in the UK, $799 in the US. We're awaiting other pricing details, including for Central Europe and Australia.