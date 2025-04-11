Vertere’s award-winning audiophile turntable gets an everything upgrade

Quick Summary The Vertere DG X comes with multiple key upgrades and the distinctive Groove Runner flat tonearm. It's available now for £4,150 / $5,400 / AU$8,500.

Vertere has launched a new package comprising the latest version of its highly rated DG X turntable, its distinctive Groove Runner X tonearm and its Lite Sabre cartridge. Together they deliver what Vertere says is high-end, reference-class audio, unparalleled performance and exceptional ease of use.

The DG X features Vertere's most advanced motor drive and control circuit, derived from the system it developed for its flagship RG-1 Reference Motor Drive. The platter is driven via a precision machined aluminium alloy pulley and silicon rubber drive belt, and there's an electronic speed change so you don't need to handle the belt yourself.

The platter is precision-machined alloy with a bonded PETG mat. There's a disc of aluminium alloy on the underside to control platter resonance. And the platter fits onto a highly polished stainless steel spindle atop a precision tungsten carbide ball with long-term lubrication. The aluminium alloy bearing clamp promises reduced noise, reduced rumble and higher rotational stability.

Vertere DG X: "sonically gifted" and distinctively designed

The Groove Runner X tonearm is flat rather than a conventional tube in order to reduce high-Q resonance and to remove the need for additional damping. There's a stainless steel counterweight with azimuth adjustment and a fine adjustment tracking weight. Its tri-point bearing system is borrowed from the SG-1 tonearm and promises improved rigidity and responsiveness.

T3's sister brand, Techradar has been testing the DG X and awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's "sonically gifted", distinctively designed and beautifully built. And it lives up to the ease of use promise too, "From power supply and cables to a pre-fitted and pre-adjusted cartridge, the Vertere is ready to go."

The new standard Vertere DG X package with the Groove Runner X tonearm and Sabre Lite MM cartridge costs £4,150 / $5,400 / AU$8,500. It's available to order now from specialist Vertere dealers.