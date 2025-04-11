Vertere’s award-winning audiophile turntable gets an everything upgrade
The Vertere DG X is a sonically gifted high-spec turntable that looks incredible too
Quick Summary
The Vertere DG X comes with multiple key upgrades and the distinctive Groove Runner flat tonearm.
It's available now for £4,150 / $5,400 / AU$8,500.
Vertere has launched a new package comprising the latest version of its highly rated DG X turntable, its distinctive Groove Runner X tonearm and its Lite Sabre cartridge. Together they deliver what Vertere says is high-end, reference-class audio, unparalleled performance and exceptional ease of use.
The DG X features Vertere's most advanced motor drive and control circuit, derived from the system it developed for its flagship RG-1 Reference Motor Drive. The platter is driven via a precision machined aluminium alloy pulley and silicon rubber drive belt, and there's an electronic speed change so you don't need to handle the belt yourself.
The platter is precision-machined alloy with a bonded PETG mat. There's a disc of aluminium alloy on the underside to control platter resonance. And the platter fits onto a highly polished stainless steel spindle atop a precision tungsten carbide ball with long-term lubrication. The aluminium alloy bearing clamp promises reduced noise, reduced rumble and higher rotational stability.
Vertere DG X: "sonically gifted" and distinctively designed
The Groove Runner X tonearm is flat rather than a conventional tube in order to reduce high-Q resonance and to remove the need for additional damping. There's a stainless steel counterweight with azimuth adjustment and a fine adjustment tracking weight. Its tri-point bearing system is borrowed from the SG-1 tonearm and promises improved rigidity and responsiveness.
T3's sister brand, Techradar has been testing the DG X and awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's "sonically gifted", distinctively designed and beautifully built. And it lives up to the ease of use promise too, "From power supply and cables to a pre-fitted and pre-adjusted cartridge, the Vertere is ready to go."
The new standard Vertere DG X package with the Groove Runner X tonearm and Sabre Lite MM cartridge costs £4,150 / $5,400 / AU$8,500. It's available to order now from specialist Vertere dealers.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
