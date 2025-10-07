This must be the biggest Prime Day saving I've ever seen – get £1,600 off Astell&Kern's 5-star Hi-Res Audio system

If you're looking for some genuine diamonds among the Prime Big Deal Days event, Astell&Kern has just the thing for the discerning music listener. Its CA1000T headphone amp and desktop DAC combo is down to £699. That's a mammoth saving of £1,600 on the usual £2,299 RRP.

This deal even takes the price of the CA1000T to £100 lower than its previous lowest – it was briefly £799 in July.

This deal is strictly time-limited though, so don't hum and hah about it for long – it ends when Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event finishes midnight tomorrow, 8 October 2025.

Save 70% Astell&Kern CA1000T desktop audio system: was £2,299 now £699 at Amazon Comprised of a desktop amp and DAC, plus a Hi-Res Audio digital audio player built in, the Astell&Kern CA1000T is at the top of many audiophiles' wish lists. It has received five-star reviews across the board and will take your music listening experience to another level.

Why this Astell & Kern Prime Day deal is genuinely good

I haven't reviewed this particular bundle personally, but the audiophile blogs have: Major Hi-Fi calls it "phenomenal" and Headphonia says that "it sounds as good as it looks, which means terrific".

The CA1000T was the first device to use flagship ESS ES9039MPRO Dual-DACs, and it supports Hi-Res Audio at up to native DSD512 and 32bit/768 kHz.

Audio is sent through a triple-amp system with dual Triode KORG Nutube tubes, and it has plenty of connectivity options: RCA and XLR, Wi-Fi (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD and LDAC.

The triple-amp setup combines solid state and tube amplification, and you can choose to have one or the other, or mix the two for clarity and warmth. For high impedance headphones, it offers 4-step gain levels with a maximum 15Vrms output.

It'll run on battery power for up to 11 hours. I'd say it's transportable rather than portable, though, it's a pretty solid bit of kit.

The reviews for the CA1000T have been glowing, although a few have suggested that the recommended retail price was too high. So being able to get the CA1000T for £1,600 less than its launch price makes it phenomenally more attractive for audiophiles who don't want to spend quite so much cash.

