Sonos' 5-star speaker suddenly drops to lowest-ever price – it's our award-winning audio pick of 2024

This time last year it was already actual Black Friday. In 2024 the date is later – but the best Black Friday deals are well and truly already in full flow. And a headline deal just dropped from everyone's favourite audio company – Sonos.

Check out the Sonos Era 300 deal on Amazon

If you're looking for an amazing new speaker then, well, you just found it. The options in this category certainly aren't limited, but as a winner of the T3 Awards 2024 as the Best Wireless Speaker, this superb product is a fantastic buy.

Sonos Era 300: was £449 now £329 at Amazon If you want an all-in-one speaker that looks great, sounds great, and doesn't require any separate components for loud, clean and bassy sound, then Sonos' Era 300 is a treat. The spiritual successor to the Sonos Five, if you've been thinking of upgrading then it's an ideal option too.

In fact, the year prior, the Era 300 took T3's Product of the Year gong – we were that impressed. That passage of time has allowed one very important thing to happen – for the price to drop, but the quality to remain just as high as it was on release date.

We were expecting Sonos deals to drop today, and this Era 300 price cut affirms that's very much happened. While Sonos has cut the price to £359 on its own store, Amazon has smashed that price threshold for the white version, at £329 – if you're fixated on having the black finish, it's a tenner more, at £339. Both still a bargain.

I've been monitoring the speaker on CamelCamelCamel to verify – and while the Amazon Prime Day sales saw it close to this price, it's never been as cheap. I don't think we'll see it get any cheaper this year either. But if it does, however, then Sonos offers A 30-day price-match guarantee – so you're in safe hands.

As said in T3's Sonos Era 300 review: this "unusally shaped" speaker "delivers where it counts, offering seriously impressive immersive sound." Indeed, it "has to be heard to be believed" summarises nicely just how wonderful this award-winning speaker is for the ears.