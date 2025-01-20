Google Chrome and Android getting a ground-breaking free audio upgrade

Quick Summary Google and Samsung announced a new immersive audio format at the start of this year in the form of Eclipsa Audio. The format was already coming to YouTube and Samsung's 2025 TV line up, and now Google's Chrome browser and Android devices are set to support it, too.

Just before CES 2025 kicked off earlier this month, Samsung and Google put out a press release announcing the launch of Eclipsa Audio.

Described as "immersive audio for everyone", it's an audio format that has been developed by the two tech giants, plus a few other contributors from the Alliance for Open Media.

The idea is to offer an open source spatial audio format for the masses, and by being based on Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) and released under the AOM royalty-free license, Eclipsa Audio files can be created by anyone.

Google said in a blog post, that the creation of the Eclipsa Audio files support a range of workflows and there are also audio tools available to help, as well as an open source reference renderer. It's also possible to test Eclipsa Audio files in your browser using the Binaural Web Demo Application.

At the time of the Eclipsa Audio announcement, it was revealed that it would be possible to upload videos with Eclipsa Audio tracks onto YouTube, and Samsung also revealed at the electronics trade show that the technology would be integrated into its 2025 TV line up.

What else is happening with Google and Samsung's Eclipsa Audio?

However, there's further expansion plans too – Google has also revealed the format will be coming to the Chrome browser and Android devices.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the Open Source Google blog post said: "Later this spring we will release a free Eclipsa Audio plugin for AVID Pro Tools Digital Audio Workstation.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We also plan to bring native Eclipsa Audio playback to the Google Chrome browser as well as to TVs and soundbars from multiple manufacturers later in 2025.

"Eclipsa Audio support will also arrive in an upcoming Android AOSP release; stay tuned for more information."

As you can see, there isn't a definitive timeline for the arrival of Eclipsa Audio on the Chrome browser or Android as yet, but at least we know it will be sometime this year. The format was only revealed a few weeks ago and it already seems to be making waves (see what we did there) so watch this space.

Today's best Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV deals $3,768.99 View $3,887.99 View $6,299.99 View Show More Deals