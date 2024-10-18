CD lives on in the Revo SuperCD all-in-one – it can do plenty of other tricks too

Quick Summary The Revo SuperCD is an all-in-one speaker system that incorporates Bluetooth streaming, internet, DAB+ and FM radio, plus a CD player. It's available now for £569 / $649.

It's a well-publicised fact that vinyl sales now dwarf CDs – in the UK at least – and yet you could bet the house on there being piles of Compact Discs still adorning most homes in the UK.

And so, even in the age of streaming, we still need something to play them on. After all, near lossless audio streaming at "CD quality" is still only replicating something that already sounds absolutely as the artist intended.

Revo has one answer – an all-in-one CD player, Bluetooth speaker, internet radio streamer, and DAB+ / FM radio in one. The relaunched and revised Revo SuperCD even includes two 3.5-inch balanced mode radiator drivers and a 40-watt Class D amplifier for good measure.

This all allows you to play those discs you have lying around, with enough stereo oomph to fill a decent-sized room, yet also send it tracks wirelessly from your iPhone or Android device. A dedicated app is available for both systems.

Qualcomm aptX support is on board to ensure wireless playback is as lossless as can be, while Spotify Connect is enabled too, for easier pairing with the music service.

And, if you are more a traditionalist with your source material, there's a auxiliary audio input to connect a device by cable.

The SuperCD incorporates a 2.7-inch OLED display into a retro-style fascia which gives you a digital readout on the device itself. And there's a physical joystick controller to help you navigate.

Finally, the all-in-one can connect to other wireless speakers in the home as part of a multiroom solution. This is thanks to support for the Undok system.

There are two different colour options available – walnut and black, and walnut and silver. Each Revo SuperCD is priced at £569 / $649 and available from the company's official website, plus select retailers in the UK and US.