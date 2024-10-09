Cambridge Audio's new streamer and amp upgrades look and sound incredible

Quick Summary British brand Cambridge Audio has revealed a music streamer and integrated stereo amp pair, the EXN100 and EXA100 respectively, offering a high-end audio input/output upgrade compared to its CNX-series products.

Cambridge Audio is no stranger to delivering some of the best music streaming systems to the market. It was this year that T3 reviewed the super CNX100, netting a coveted 5-star score for its "sky-high streaming standards".

Now the British brand has upped the ante even further, bringing an all-new product upgrade, the Cambridge Audio EXN100, as part of its line-up. It's an even higher-specified product aimed at discerning listeners who wish to pump high-resolution audio wirelessly around their home sound system.

In tandem with the EXN100's arrival is the EXA100 stereo integrated amplifier, creating the perfect pair for high-end audio enthusiasts. Both products are "over three years in the making," according to the brand, and represent a "serious step up in performance".

The Cambridge Audio EXN100 is described as the brains of the operation, bringing the DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) from the CNX100 (an ES9028Q2M SABRE32), but driving it to further heights owed to the tuning of the signal path. That's able to deliver PCM digital signals up to 32-bit 768kHz and DSD 512.

The streamer also upgrades the HDMI port, with the addition of eARC, while there's also Bluetooth aptX HD on board.

Visually, the EXN100 is an upgrade too, with a colour display on the front that's 25% larger than its CNX-series cousin. The new design adds a thicker casework, with a milled aluminium front panel and knurled control knob to the front.

The Cambridge Audio EXA100 is described as the heart of the operation, offering 100W per channel of Class AB amplification. Thousands of hours of testing and listening went into the project, which the brand says offers "fabulously textured sound".

It offers plenty of connectivity, as one would expect: balanced XLRs and three sets of RCA stereo sockets comprise the inputs, while a 6.3mm headphone socket, stereo pre-out, and a subwoofer pre-out comprise the outputs. There's also HDMI eARC and Bluetooth aptX HD here for wired and wireless digital connections.

Price-wise, the Cambridge Audio EXN100 music streamer is set at £1599/$1799, while the EXA100 stereo integrated amp will cost you £1999/$2199. Both are on sale now.