Auralic's luxury streamer will continue to bring exquisite audio in the apocalypse

High-end hi-fi firm Auralic has unveiled a new streaming media processor, which it says is a "groundbreaking" addition to its product range.

The Auralic Aquila x3 is a very powerful streaming system with integration for all the key high quality audio services, and on the outside there's a host of connections driven by a proprietary DAC. But, one of the most interesting developments is in the PSU, which is designed to deal with inconsistent power from the grid.

The power supply is a variable-frequency PSU that is capable of generating clean AC power that then feeds into linear power modules. This, claims the firm, eliminates EMI noise and contamination from the power grid. The result is a "pristine" power source and an "exceptionally dark audio background".

AURALiC Aquila X3 streamer: key features and pricing

The Aquila x3 is powered by the brand's proprietary Tesla G3 streaming platform with Direct Data Recording and galvanic isolation. There's brand new software and integration with Lightning DS, TIDAL Connect, Qobuz Connect, AirPlay 2 and more, and there's every conceivable kind of connection.

The streamer has Ethernet and Wi-Fi, twin Toslink inputs, one Coaxial input, USB Audio ports (USB-B at the rear and USB-C on the front), HDMI eARC, USB 3.0 for external storage, and a built-in CD transport.

The analogue output module features the firm's latest Fusion DAC Gen II, an integrated LEO clock, an ORFEO Class A output module, and an ORFEO passive analogue volume control.

There's also an optional analogue and phono input module offering an analogue-only signal path or onboard ADC functionality for recording and processing, and you can specify 8TB of NVMe storage.

You can make the Aquila x3 look as good as it sounds too. Auralic has introduced colour for the first time in its products, enabling you to choose from jet black, space grey, or titanium gold trim, plus surface panels including wood, slate and marble.

The Auralic Aquila x3 has a price of $14,999 USD (approximately €14,499 EUR / £11,499 GBP / AU$23,895 excluding VAT and taxes) and it'll be available through Auralic's dealers in April 2025. You can find out more on the firm's website here.